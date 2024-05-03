Nigerian music star Fireboy kicks off 2024 with new single 'Everyday'
Award-winning Nigerian music sensation Fireboy has released a new Afrobeats single titled 'Everyday'.
The single released on May 2, 2024, marks Fireboy's first release of the year and it comes off the back of his landmark performance at Coachella.
According to Fireboy who recently made the news for saying he doesn't intentionally make Afrobeats songs, 'Everyday' presents a departure from his previous works as he embraces a more grounded and culturally resonant vibe with traditional African beats as the backdrop, gentle shakers in place of typical percussion, and smooth horns that compliment the melody.
'Everyday' Fireboy induces an intimate atmosphere that complements his soulful lyrics with a softer, rhythmic forward approach that's a marker of his continuous musical innovation.
In 'Everyday,' Fireboy's emotive lyrics delve into themes of longing and affection, with poignant lines resonating with listeners on a personal level.
Most recently, Fireboy DML took to the desert to make his debut at Coachella with a high-energy performance alongside Nigerian superstar DJ and record producer SPINALL.
At Coachella, Fireboy also joined Jon Batiste for an electrifying performance of their hit record 'Drink Water' which also featured Jon Bellion off of Batiste’s Grammy-nominated album 'World Music Radio'.
Fireboy was also recently featured on Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 List. He also scored a major collaboration with American superstar Justin Timberlake on 'Liar' off Timberlake's album 'Everything I Thought It Was'.
Fireboy's international acclaim is a testament to his success as a global star who scored one of Afrobeats biggest exports 'Peru' with the remix featuring Ed Sheeran. The single has received an RIAA Platinum certification and has been declared 2x Platinum in the UK.
