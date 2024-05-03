ADVERTISEMENT
Naira appreciates by 0.2% against dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between ₦1,435.00 and ₦1,300.40 against the dollar.

Naira and dollar [Ripples Nigeria]
Naira and dollar [Ripples Nigeria]

The Naira gained ₦2.27, representing a 0.16 per cent increase when compared to Thursday’s exchange rate of ₦1,402.67.

However, the total daily turnover reduced to 201.88 million dollars on Friday, down from 232.84 million dollars recorded on Thursday.

