ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Nigeria signs Afreximbank's FEDA agreement, boosts African Trade Development

News Agency Of Nigeria

FEDA is the impact investment subsidiary of Afreximbank set up to provide equity to finance multi-billion-dollar funding gap needed to transform Trade sector in Africa.

Nigeria signs Afreximbank's FEDA agreement, boosts African Trade Development [African Export-Import Bank]
Nigeria signs Afreximbank's FEDA agreement, boosts African Trade Development [African Export-Import Bank]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by Vincent Musumba, Manager, Media Relations, Afreximbank, in Abuja on Friday. Musumba said Nigeria joined the ranks of countries acceding to the Establishment Agreement of FEDA, becoming the 16th nation to do so.

He said this underscored the increasing backing the Fund enjoyed among African nations.

“This announcement comes three decades following Afreximbank’s establishment in Nigeria, a key milestone that boldly demonstrates Nigeria’s continued commitment to supporting Afreximbank and FEDA’s missions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“FEDA sees new memberships as critical to broadening its scope of interventions and its mission of delivering long-term capital to African economies, with a focus on industrialisation, intra-African trade and value-added exports.”

Musumba said the signing of the FEDA Establishment Agreement was expected to pave the way for the ratification of the agreement in due course.

This will in turn bolster FEDA’s interventions in Nigeria.”

He quoted Prof. Benedict Oramah, President, of Afreximbank and Chairman of the Boards of both Afreximbank and FEDA, as saying: "We extend our sincere appreciation to the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the signing of the FEDA Establishment Agreement.

“This significant achievement further strengthens the already robust partnership between Afreximbank and Nigeria, one of the bank’s foremost supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The partnership will enhance investments in sectors critical to the development journey of Nigeria.”

Musumba said FEDA is the impact investment subsidiary of Afreximbank set up to provide equity, quasi-equity, and debt capital to finance the multi-billion-dollar funding gap (particularly in equity) needed to transform the Trade sector in Africa.

He said other countries who had acceded to FEDA’s Establishment Agreement included Rwanda, Mauritania, Guinea, Togo, South Sudan, and Zimbabwe. Musumba said others are Kenya, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Sierra Leone, São Tomé and Príncipe, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana and Egypt.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria signs Afreximbank's FEDA agreement, boosts African Trade Development

Nigeria signs Afreximbank's FEDA agreement, boosts African Trade Development

The 10+ best online casinos in the USA in 2024

The 10+ best online casinos in the USA in 2024

Naira slightly depreciates against dollar at official market

Naira slightly depreciates against dollar at official market

9 NGX-listed firms suffer ₦839.24 billion losses due to FX volatilities

9 NGX-listed firms suffer ₦839.24 billion losses due to FX volatilities

How GOTV package prices in Nigeria compare to rates in Ghana, Kenya

How GOTV package prices in Nigeria compare to rates in Ghana, Kenya

Food prices decline in Bauchi, Gombe, Dutse markets, residents relieved

Food prices decline in Bauchi, Gombe, Dutse markets, residents relieved

Register now for GAMR X 2024, biggest Esports gaming event in Africa

Register now for GAMR X 2024, biggest Esports gaming event in Africa

Naira ends April on strong note, gains ₦28.15 against dollar

Naira ends April on strong note, gains ₦28.15 against dollar

LG electronic brings the rhythm to Nigeria with K-POP fiesta

LG electronic brings the rhythm to Nigeria with K-POP fiesta

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naija’s Finest Stars Meet Tech’s Latest Wonder: Infinix Note 40 Series

Naija’s Finest Stars Meet Tech’s Latest Wonder: Infinix Note 40 Series

AI for Beginners in Hausa learning series

Kaduna Govt, Google launch Hausa AI learning for tech education, empower women

Natures Gentle Touch holds 13th natural hair workshop.

Natures Gentle Touch holds 13th natural hair workshop

The percentage increase is significant when compared to the previous trading date on Monday, April 29 [Ripples Nigeria]

Naira ends April on strong note, gains ₦28.15 against dollar