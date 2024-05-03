ADVERTISEMENT
5 food substitutes lactose intolerant people should know

Anna Ajayi

Living with lactose intolerance doesn't have to limit your dietary choices.

Food substitutes for people with lactose intolerance [ecokarma]
Lactose is a sugar naturally found in milk and dairy products. When someone is lactose intolerant, their body doesn't produce enough lactase, an enzyme needed to break down lactose.

This can lead to unpleasant digestive symptoms like bloating, gas, and cramps after consuming dairy. Do you have to give up all your favourite creamy and delicious foods? Not quite. With a few simple swaps, you can enjoy a delicious and satisfying diet without the lactose-induced discomfort.

Here are 5 food substitutes that lactose-intolerant people should know about:

Milk is a staple in many diets, used in everything from cereal to smoothies. Thankfully, there's a whole world of dairy-free milk alternatives waiting to be explored. Here are some popular options:

Dairy-free milk alternatives [Foodtolive]
  • Soy milk: A classic choice, soy milk offers a good source of protein and calcium. Look for varieties fortified with calcium and vitamin D for added nutritional benefits.
  • Almond milk: A lighter option with a slightly nutty flavour, almond milk is perfect for those watching their calorie intake. Just be sure to choose unsweetened varieties as some flavoured options can be high in sugar.
  • Oat milk: Creamy and delicious, oat milk is a great choice for those who miss the creamy texture of cow's milk. It's also a good source of fibre, making you feel fuller for longer.
  • Coconut milk: While not technically a nut milk, coconut milk offers a rich, tropical flavour. It's great for adding creaminess to curries and soups, but be aware that it's higher in calories and fat than other options.
  • Rice milk: A hypoallergenic option, rice milk is suitable for those with soy or nut allergies. However, it's naturally lower in protein and fat than other alternatives.

These plant-based cheese alternatives out there that can satisfy your cheesy cravings. Here are some options:

Plant-based cheese [DailyReporter]
  • Soy cheese: Made from fermented soybeans, soy cheese offers a similar texture and flavour to cheddar cheese. It's perfect for grating over pasta or melting on sandwiches.
  • Nut cheese: Made from cashews, almonds, or macadamia nuts, nut cheese comes in various flavours and textures. It's a great option for snacking or adding a creamy element to salads.
  • Nutritional yeast: This deactivated yeast has a cheesy, nutty flavour and adds a nutritional boost with vitamins and minerals. Sprinkle it on popcorn, pasta, or vegetables for a cheesy kick.

Yoghurt is healthy and packed with probiotics. If you're lactose intolerant, you can still enjoy yoghurt-like goodness with these dairy-free options:

Dairy-free yoghurt alternatives [EleatSportsNutrition]
  • Soy yoghurt: Similar to soy cheese, soy yoghurt offers a familiar texture and tangy flavour, often fortified with live and active cultures for a probiotic boost.
  • Coconut yoghurt: Made from coconut milk, this dairy-free yoghurt has a light and refreshing flavour. Look for varieties with added live and active cultures for gut health benefits.
  • Almond milk yoghurt: A creamy and delicious option, almond milk yoghurt comes in various flavours and is often lower in calories than traditional yoghurt.

ALSO READ: Yoghurt brand introduces lactose intolerant yoghurts

Cream adds richness and depth of flavour to sauces, soups, and desserts. But for the lactose intolerant, it can be a recipe for disaster. Luckily, there are substitutes that can achieve a similar effect:

Alternatives for cream in cooking [ThePioneerWoman]
  • Coconut cream: Thick and creamy, coconut cream is a great choice for adding richness to curries and Asian-inspired dishes. However, remember its distinct flavour profile.
  • Cashew cream: Simply blend soaked cashews with water for a smooth and creamy sauce. It's a versatile option that can be flavoured to complement various dishes.
  • Silken tofu: This soft tofu variety can be blended with spices and herbs to create a creamy vegan sauce base for soups, stews, and pasta dishes.
  • Avocado: Mashed avocado adds a creamy texture and healthy fats to salad dressings, dips, and even smoothies.

Butter is a breakfast staple, but for those with lactose intolerance, it can cause discomfort. Here are some delicious and spreadable alternatives:

Lactose-free spreads [LittleNorthernBake]
  • Dairy-free butter: Many brands offer lactose-free butter sticks that taste and function just like regular butter. These are perfect for spreading on toast, baking cookies, or using in any recipe that calls for butter.
  • Avocado: As mentioned earlier, mashed avocado can be a healthy and delicious spread for toast. It adds a creamy texture and healthy fats to your morning meal.
  • Nut butter: Peanut butter, almond butter, or cashew butter offer a protein-packed and satisfying spread option. Just be mindful of allergies if sharing with others.
