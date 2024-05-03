5 food substitutes lactose intolerant people should know

This can lead to unpleasant digestive symptoms like bloating, gas, and cramps after consuming dairy. Do you have to give up all your favourite creamy and delicious foods? Not quite. With a few simple swaps, you can enjoy a delicious and satisfying diet without the lactose-induced discomfort.

Here are 5 food substitutes that lactose-intolerant people should know about:

1. Dairy-free milk alternatives

Milk is a staple in many diets, used in everything from cereal to smoothies. Thankfully, there's a whole world of dairy-free milk alternatives waiting to be explored. Here are some popular options:

Soy milk: A classic choice, soy milk offers a good source of protein and calcium. Look for varieties fortified with calcium and vitamin D for added nutritional benefits.

2. Plant-based alternatives for cheese lovers

These plant-based cheese alternatives out there that can satisfy your cheesy cravings. Here are some options:

Soy cheese: Made from fermented soybeans, soy cheese offers a similar texture and flavour to cheddar cheese. It's perfect for grating over pasta or melting on sandwiches.

3. Dairy-free yoghurt alternatives

Yoghurt is healthy and packed with probiotics. If you're lactose intolerant, you can still enjoy yoghurt-like goodness with these dairy-free options:

Soy yoghurt: Similar to soy cheese, soy yoghurt offers a familiar texture and tangy flavour, often fortified with live and active cultures for a probiotic boost.

4. Alternatives for cream in cooking

Cream adds richness and depth of flavour to sauces, soups, and desserts. But for the lactose intolerant, it can be a recipe for disaster. Luckily, there are substitutes that can achieve a similar effect:

Coconut cream: Thick and creamy, coconut cream is a great choice for adding richness to curries and Asian-inspired dishes. However, remember its distinct flavour profile.

5. Lactose-free spreads for toast and more

Butter is a breakfast staple, but for those with lactose intolerance, it can cause discomfort. Here are some delicious and spreadable alternatives:

Dairy-free butter: Many brands offer lactose-free butter sticks that taste and function just like regular butter. These are perfect for spreading on toast, baking cookies, or using in any recipe that calls for butter.

Living with lactose intolerance doesn't have to limit your dietary choices.