10 Nollywood classic movies that defined the childhood of Nigerian millennials

Remember the days of weekend video rentals, rewinding VHS tapes, and the electrifying energy of early Nollywood? Those classic films hold a special place in our hearts, a time capsule of vibrant storytelling and cultural touchstones. While Nollywood has undeniably grown into a global powerhouse, the indelible marks of those movies are forever cemented in the middle of millennials as their first introduction to moving pictures.

Here are a few movies that will instantly transport you back to the early years of Nigerian cinema:

1. Nneka the Pretty Serpent (1992)

Synopsis: Nneka the Pretty Serpent follows the story of a woman who desperately wants to conceive a child of her own. To conceive, she meets the river goddess (also referred to as Mami Wata) for help. She promises to dedicate the child to the river goddess for her help. Nneka, played by Ndidi Obi, possesses supernatural powers that she uses to perpetuate evil, including seducing married men to take their money and souls.

Director: Zeb Ejiro

Cast: Ndidi Obi, Okechukwu Ogunjiofor, Eucharia Anunobi, Ngozi Ezeonu, Sam Loco , Kanayo O.Kanayo.

2. Saworoide (1999)

Synopsis: Saworoide is set in the town of Jogbo where a person can not be crowned king without a ritual that involves the playing of Saworoide (bell-talking drum). The film follows the king-elect of Jogbo, who breaks tradition by neglecting the coronation ritual with the Saworoide, a sacred brass bell drum.

Director: Tunde Kelani

Cast: Kola Oyewo, Bukky Wright, Lere Paimo, Larinde Akinleye, Ayantunji Amoo

3. Rattlesnake (1995)

Synopsis: Rattlesnake tells the story of Ahanna Okolo played by Francis Duru (younger character) and Okechukwu (older character) who loses his father under suspicious circumstances as a child and ventures into a life of crime. Ahanna d fends for his siblings with the proceeds from his criminal dealings. He goes on to lead a double life as a respectable businessman and an armed robber.

Director: Amaka Igwe

Cast: Francis Duru, Nkem Owoh, Emekka Ike, Kanayo O, Kanayo, Sunny McDon, Ebele Uzochukwu, Okechukwu Igwe

4. Karishika (1996)

Synopsis: The film follows Karishika, a demon queen sent by Satan to tempt humans. She exploits their weaknesses, greed, lust, and desire to lure them into evil and damnation. Only a strong-willed pastor stands against her seduction, leading to a final battle between good and evil.

Director: Christian Onu

Cast: Becky Okorie, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, Sandra Achums, Ifeanyi Ikpoenyi, Obi Madubogwu

5. Igodo (1999)

Synopsis: The movie tells the story of a village that is troubled by evil spirits and sorcery. The only way to stop these evil spirits is for the men in the village to go to the evil forest to recover a sword with amazing powers to fight evil spirits, Igodo joins this quest to the evil forest overcoming various adventures on his way.

Director: Andy Amenechi

Cast: Sam Dede, Pete Edochie, Norbert Young, Charles Okafor, Prince James Uche

6. Glamour Girls (1994)

Synopsis: The film follows a group of independent women in Nigeria who navigate a life of escorting to achieve financial security and independence within a patriarchal society. The story explores their relationships, challenges, and the complexities of their chosen profession.

Director: Chika Onukwufor

Cast: Remi Abiola, Ayo Adesanya Hassan, Francis Agu, Kingsley Ahizu, Bukky Ajayi

7. Sakobi: The Snake Girl (1999)

Synopsis: The movie tells the story of Francis who wanted money, and gave up his only daughter as a sacrifice for wealth. Unfortunately for him, his daughter is rejected by the Kongodi, and Francis is punished with a short life span.

Director: Zeb Ejiro

Cast: Saint Obi, Susan Patrick, Tony Umez, Edith Ujay, Sunday Omobolanle, Zik Okafor

8. Living in Bondage (1992)

Synopsis: The film tells the story of a man who joins a secret cult, kills his wife in a ritual sacrifice, gains enormous wealth as a reward, and is afterwards haunted by the dead wife’s ghost.

Director: Chris Obi Rapu

Cast: Kenneth Okonkwo, Nnenna Nwabueze, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Francis Agu, Okechukwu Ogunjiofor

9. Domitilla (1996)

Synopsis: The crime drama film tells the story of a young Domitilla Junior, who gets into adventurous romantic escapades for survival. She and her gang of prostitute friends are unfortunately caught up in the mysterious death of a politician and must do everything possible to prove their innocence.

Director: Zeb Ejiro

Cast: Ann Njemanze, Sandra Achums, Ada Ameh, Kate Henshaw, Charles Okafor

10. Diamond Ring (1998)

Synopsis: Diamond Ring follows the story of the conflict between the spirit of Mrs. Gladys and members of Chidi’s cult group, XG. In a bid to display his fitness for a life in the secret cult, Chidi, a freshman in the university and the only child of his parents, Chief and Mrs. Ijeoma Dike steals a diamond ring from Mrs. Gladys’ corpse. The spirit of Mrs. Gladys in turn haunts Chidi and his friends. The members of the cult begin to die successively.

Director: Tade Ogidan