FG bans foreign syringes in hospitals, promotes NAFDAC-approved local procurement

The new directive is contained in a circular addressed to all CMDs and MDs signed by the Minister of State for Health, Dr Tunji Alausa, on Friday.

The minister said that the directive was aimed at boosting domestic production and shielding the country’s manufacturing sector from the influx of foreign goods. The circular also mandated NAFDAC to stop issuing licences for the importation of foreign-manufactured needles and syringes.

Alausa said the health sector had identified local pharmaceutical industries that produce needles and syringes that were in serious trouble because of the practice.

He also said that out of the nine local pharmaceutical companies that produced needles and syringes eight years ago, six have folded up due to the dumping of largely substandard goods into the market.

“Mr President has directed that this must stop. We all agreed to take the necessary steps to immediately remedy this sad situation.

“Pursuant to this, NAFDAC has been mandated to stop issuing licences for the importation of foreign manufactured needles and syringes.

“It is also to de-list companies involved in the importation of these products going forward,” he said.

Alausa said "All our tertiary hospitals are hereby directed to procure needles and syringes for your hospital needs from only the NAFDAC-approved local manufacturers listed below are listed either directly or through any of their vendors.

“EL-Salmat Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd Block, Brand Name: Salmaject, HMA Medical Ltd., with brand Name: Deleject and Afrimedical Manufacturing and Supplies Ltd.”