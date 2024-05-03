ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tiwa Savage releases 'Lost Time' off the soundtrack album of her debut feature film

Adeayo Adebiyi

Singer, songwriter, and actor Tiwa Savage released 'Lost Time', the first single from her upcoming debut feature film 'Water & Garri'.

Tiwa Savage releases 'Lost Time' off the soundtrack album of her debut feature film
Tiwa Savage releases 'Lost Time' off the soundtrack album of her debut feature film

Recommended articles

'Lost Time' is produced by KhariNeedlzCain who has produced for several A-list artists including Bruno Mars, Drake, and Cardi B. It's co-produced by Poo Bear who has stellar credits such as Justin Bieber, TY Dolla, and Usher.

On 'Lost Time,' Tiwa Savage reminisces of past love and the yearning to re-live happier times over the captivating strings of a mid-tempo production. The immersive soundtrack album was curated by Tiwa Savage and includes ten original songs from the award-winning star with guest appearances from artists drawn from the worlds of Afropop, R&B, and Hip Hop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Featured artists on the album include Grammy-nominated stars Olamide and Ayra Starr, celebrated Nigerian singer-songwriter ASA, Cameroonian multi-instrumentalist and singer Richard Bona, and gospel artist Zacardi.

Other guest artists include Cortez, Ghanaian superstar Black Sherif, Nigerian hitmakers Reekado Banks & Young Jonn, talented singer and producer Mystro Sugar, and Neo-Highlife group The Cavemen.

The Water & Garri film and its accompanying soundtrack mark a pivotal chapter in Tiwa’s artistic journey as she embarks on the world of film taking on her first lead role in a feature movie as well as its Executive Producer.

The ‘Water & Garri’ film sees her play the role of Aisha, an ambitious fashion designer who returns to her native home ‘Eastside’ after 10 years away living in the United States following a family bereavement.

At home, Aisha finds that things have drastically changed, violence has escalated, and tensions are high. As she reconnects with family, old friends, and her past love, she must learn to live with her scars and confront the guilt she left behind.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tiwa Savage releases 'Lost Time' off the soundtrack album of her debut feature film 'Water & Garri'
Tiwa Savage releases 'Lost Time' off the soundtrack album of her debut feature film 'Water & Garri' Pulse Nigeria

The tracklist for the 'Water & Garri' album soundtrack

  1. EASTSIDE INTRO  
  2. LOST TIME – Tiwa Savage  
  3. COMMONA – Tiwa SavageOlamideMystro Sugar  
  4. REASON – Tiwa SavageReekado Banks  
  5. LOVE O – Tiwa Savage  
  6. EMOTIONS – Tiwa SavageAsa  
  7. I NEED YOU – Tiwa SavageZacardi Cortez  
  8. GARA – Tiwa SavageAyra Starr  
  9. KILIMANJARO – Tiwa SavageBlack SherifYoung Jonn  
  10. WATER & GARRI – Tiwa Savage, Richard BonaThe Cavemen.
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who's passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian music star Fireboy kicks off 2024 with new single 'Everyday'

Nigerian music star Fireboy kicks off 2024 with new single 'Everyday'

Tiwa Savage releases 'Lost Time' off the soundtrack album of her debut feature film

Tiwa Savage releases 'Lost Time' off the soundtrack album of her debut feature film

Why I can't be a sugar baby - 'Afamefuna' actor Chuks Joseph

Why I can't be a sugar baby - 'Afamefuna' actor Chuks Joseph

See Don Jazzy and D'banj surprise Mr Macaroni on his 31st birthday

See Don Jazzy and D'banj surprise Mr Macaroni on his 31st birthday

How a patient slapped me at my care giver job in Canada - Actress Lola Alao

How a patient slapped me at my care giver job in Canada - Actress Lola Alao

I never wanted to become an actor - 'Afamefuna' actor Chuks Joseph reveals

I never wanted to become an actor - 'Afamefuna' actor Chuks Joseph reveals

Here are the Big 3 artists of different eras of Nigerian mainstream music since 1999

Here are the Big 3 artists of different eras of Nigerian mainstream music since 1999

Film adaptation of Wole Soyinka's 'The Man Died' set for July release in Nigeria, UK

Film adaptation of Wole Soyinka's 'The Man Died' set for July release in Nigeria, UK

Sugarbana drops new single 'Winner' featuring Mr Real & Smangori

Sugarbana drops new single 'Winner' featuring Mr Real & Smangori

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A review of Bella Shmurda's EP 'R2 Sept 12'

Bella Shmurda explores the pain of loss on 'R2 Sept 12' EP [Review]

Loveb3rd, Guchi redefine emotional authenticity on 'This Your Love'

Loveb3rd, Guchi redefine emotional authenticity on 'This Your Love'

Bella Shmurda taps into his emotions for new EP 'R2 Sept 12'

Bella Shmurda taps into his emotions for new EP 'R2 Sept 12'

Tems narrates she made her single 'Love Me Jeje'

Tems' new single 'Love Me Jeje' started as a freestyle with her friends