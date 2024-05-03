ADVERTISEMENT
5 things nobody tells you about giving birth

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Giving birth is a profound experience, often surrounded by an aura of joy and excitement about the new life coming into the world.

5 things nobody tells you about giving birth(Blackbox Nigeria)

However, there are aspects of the postpartum experience that are rarely discussed openly, leaving many new mothers unprepared for the reality of what follows. Here are five things about giving birth that are seldom talked about:

  1. You may lose your hair: Many new mothers are surprised to find that they start losing a significant amount of hair a few months after giving birth.

This is due to falling estrogen levels. While this can be alarming, it's typically temporary, and hair growth usually returns to normal within a year.

2. You may get depressed: While many expect to feel nothing but happiness following the arrival of their baby, some women experience postpartum depression (PPD).

This condition can manifest as sadness, anxiety, and fatigue, making it difficult to care for the baby or themselves. PPD is a serious condition that requires attention and treatment.

3. Your first bowel movement will be difficult: After childbirth, the first bowel movement can be a challenge due to discomfort, fear of pain, or the side effects of pain medication.

This is a common issue, and drinking plenty of fluids, eating fiber-rich foods, and sometimes using stool softeners can help.

4. You will be sleep deprived: Newborns need constant care and feeding every few hours, including throughout the night.

This leads to significant sleep deprivation for parents, particularly the one primarily responsible for feeding the baby. The lack of sleep can impact one’s physical health and emotional well-being.

5. Your body won't snap back instantly: Contrary to many media portrayals, the body does not usually "snap back" to its pre-pregnancy state immediately after birth.

It takes time for the body to recover, and some changes may be permanent. A healthy diet and gradual exercise can help in recovery, but patience and self-love are crucial.

These realities of childbirth and the postpartum period are important to acknowledge. By bringing these often unspoken issues into the open, we can better prepare expectant mothers and provide them with the support they need during this challenging yet rewarding time.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

