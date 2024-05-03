ADVERTISEMENT
Security, govt officials have turned banditry into business venture, Gov laments

Nurudeen Shotayo

Governor Radda complained about the factors militating against the government's efforts to conquer banditry and other criminal activities.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]
Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Radda said this while speaking on the security situation in the country, especially the North-West region on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, May 3, 2024.

The Governor lamented that saboteurs in government and security outfits have continued to hinder efforts to end banditry in his state.

In recent years, the North-West region has become a hotbed for criminal activities as violent gangs locally known as bandits have repeatedly raided communities mostly in the rural areas, abducting and killing others.

President Bola Tinubu, just like his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, has repeatedly hammered on the need to stamp out insecurity from every part of the country to engender economic growth.

However, despite the military’s best efforts to eliminate the scourge, banditry persists in the northern states.

Kidnapped students and teachers amidst heavily armed bandits.
Kidnapped students and teachers amidst heavily armed bandits.

“Now it has turned out to be a business venture. A business venture for the criminals, some people who are in government; and some people who are in security outfits, and some people who are responsible for the day-to-day activities of their people,” Radda lamented.

The Governor also complained about the factors militating against the government's efforts to conquer banditry and other criminal activities.

Though many have attributed the insecurity to politics, Radda identified poverty and injustice as the major drivers of the menace.

According to him, many youths in the north are recruited into criminal activities with a mere ₦500.

“These are so many reasons why we are unable to bring banditry to an end.

”The issue of the hypothesis behind political motive as responsible for banditry is not true,” the Katsina State governor said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

