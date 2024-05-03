Tinubu set to commission 3 critical gas infrastructure projects

A statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday in Abuja, said that this was in line with Tinubu’s commitment to leverage gas to grow the economy.

“The projects support the federal government’s effort to grow value from the nation’s gas assets while eliminating gas flaring.

“The delivery of the projects was accelerated from the inception of the administration in keeping with the overall objective of deepening domestic gas supply as a critical enabler for economic prosperity,’’ he said.

Ngelale said that the projects are AHL Gas Processing Plant 2 (GPP – 2) – 200mmscf/d.

He said that the project was an expansion to the Kwale Gas Processing Plant (GPP – 1), which currently supplies about 130MMscf/d of gas to the domestic market.

He said that the processing plant was designed to process 200MMscf/d of rich gas and deliver lean gas through the OB3 Gas Pipeline.

“This additional gas supply will support further rapid industrialisation of Nigeria. The plant will also produce about 160,000 MTPA of Propane and 100,000 MTPA of Butane, which will reduce the dependency on LPG Imports.

‘’The AHL Gas Plant is being developed by AHL Limited, an incorporated Joint Venture owned by NNPC Limited and SEEPCO.’’

The presidential spokesman said that the second project is the ANOH Gas Processing Plant (AGPC) – 300MMscf/d.

He said that this gas plant was an integrated 300MMscf/d capacity gas processing plant designed to process non-associated gas from the Assa North-Ohaji South field in Imo.

‘’The plant will produce dry gas, condensate, and LPG. The gas from the ANOH gas plant will significantly increase the domestic gas supply, leading to increased power generation and accelerated industrialisation.

‘’The ANOH Gas Plant is being developed by ANOH Gas Processing Company, an incorporated Joint Venture owned by NNPC Limited and Seplat Energy Plc on a 50-50 basis.’’

According to Ngelale, the third project is the ANOH-OB3 CTMS Gas Pipeline Project.

He said that the project involved the engineering, procurement, and construction of 36”x23.3km ANOH-OB3 Project.

‘’The Transmission Gas Pipeline will evacuate dry gas from the Assa North-Ohaji South (ANOH) primary treatment facility (PTF) to the OB3 Custody Transfer Metering Station (CTMS) for delivery into the OB3 pipeline system.

‘’About 600MMscf/d is estimated to be available from two separate 2 x 300MMscf/d capacity gas processing production trains from AGPC & SPDC JV.’’