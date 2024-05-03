You won't believe how many Lagosians were arrested in 1 year for crossing highways

The state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in Ikeja on Friday.

He spoke during the ongoing 2024 Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the first year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's second term in office.

According to him, 1,037 people were arrested for crossing highways and failure to use pedestrian bridges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wahab said 165 miscreants and squatters on the pedestrian bridges across the state were also dislodged and the bridges cleaned up.

"The government has also intensified efforts to arrest for prosecution the ring leaders who rented out the under-bridge apartments to tenants who also rear children in the place.

"Just about 24 hours ago, the operatives carried out an operation that unearthed a major illegal housing settlement constructed under the Dolphin Bridge Ikoyi.

"An unbelievable 80 number of rooms partitioned 10×10 and 10×12, and a container used for different illegal activities were also discovered.

"All the structures have been dismantled and a total of 26 miscreants who lived underneath were arrested, while efforts are being intensified to arrest the gang leaders who rented out the under bridge apartments, which also had electricity supply," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wahab, reeling out some of the achievements of the Environment Ministry, said, "The Kick Against Indiscipline, in conjunction with the State Task Force on Special Offences, also cleared the ljora Causeway Under bridge, the Apongbon Under bridge, Obalende Under Bridge, which has become abode to undesirable elements who posed security risk to the state.

"Also they carried out clearing of Lagos Coastal Road at Maiyegun Estate, Jakande, preparatory to the commencement of the construction of the Lagos Coastal road.

"The agency arrested a total of 1,886 comprising illegal traders, street traders, environment polluters and cart pushers.

"All these individuals were prosecuted according to the 2017 Lagos State Environmental Protection Management Law," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that perishable food items and goods confiscated during enforcement raids were donated to orphanages, motherless babies homes and the needy as prescribed by the law.

The commissioner said that various actions were taken in terms of beautification and restoring the aesthetics of the Lagos environment.

He said that the Lagos Signage and Advertising Company (LASAA) embarked on a comprehensive project to replace dilapidated street directional signs across the state.

Wahab said this was aimed at enhancing navigability, safety, and aesthetics within urban areas.

"The Ministry, during the period under review, through its State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), undertook 367 enforcement activities in households, markets, hotels, warehouses, service centres, eateries, stores, church, mosques.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It also got to 140 hospital facilities, supermarkets, nightclubs, bake houses, with a view to ensuring compliance with the state environmental laws," Wahab said.