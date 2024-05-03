ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

CSOs demand freedom in operation for anti-graft agencies

Segun Adeyemi

The National Judicial Council (NJC) have been urged to weed out judges suspected of corruption, as they pose a significant obstacle to Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts.

EFCC, ICPC. [Facebook]
EFCC, ICPC. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

They emphasised the importance of allowing anti-graft agencies to operate without interference to tackle corruption at all levels effectively. Awual Rafsanjani, the Executive Director of CISLAC, voiced these concerns during a press conference in Abuja, highlighting dissatisfaction with democratic governance and anti-corruption measures.

The group also stressed the significance of maintaining integrity within the judicial system.

Rafsanjani emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in nurturing a solid democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He criticised Nigeria’s current governance, arguing that it has long operated under a shroud of secrecy and lawlessness rather than true democratic principles.

Despite the efforts of many Nigerians to establish a democratic government, he lamented that the management of the country’s resources consistently ignores these foundational principles.

He highlighted ongoing attempts to hinder anti-corruption efforts by attacking and attempting to influence anti-corruption agencies through biased media coverage, both in print and online, aimed at protecting corrupt individuals from investigation and prosecution.

He said, “We are not unaware of surreptitious moves to backpedal anti-corruption progress with the systemic undermining of the Anti-corruption Agencies through activities of corrupt judges, procurement of political power, misinformation on the anti-corruption effort and the undermining of subnational anti-corruption institutions.”

He urged the National Judicial Council (NJC) to remove judges suspected of corruption, as they pose a significant obstacle to Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

These judges are accused of aiding looters by using their power to manipulate the legal system, either dismissing cases against them or prolonging them indefinitely.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yahaya Bello: Pressure mounts on EFCC as ex-AGF faults ₦80bn fraud case

Yahaya Bello: Pressure mounts on EFCC as ex-AGF faults ₦80bn fraud case

PHOTOS: Police arrest, parade masterminds of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

PHOTOS: Police arrest, parade masterminds of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

CSOs demand freedom in operation for anti-graft agencies

CSOs demand freedom in operation for anti-graft agencies

Anti-graft agency arrests 3 Kano govt officials aiding foreigners secure citizenship

Anti-graft agency arrests 3 Kano govt officials aiding foreigners secure citizenship

ONSA directs security agencies to enforce Nigeria’s cybercrime law fully

ONSA directs security agencies to enforce Nigeria’s cybercrime law fully

ASUU faction dissociates self from UniAbuja strike, says cabal behind action

ASUU faction dissociates self from UniAbuja strike, says cabal behind action

Nigeria’s economy to experience significant growth soon – Shettima

Nigeria’s economy to experience significant growth soon – Shettima

Businesses grounded in Maiduguri fish market as traders revolt against leaders

Businesses grounded in Maiduguri fish market as traders revolt against leaders

Slain NYSC member's brother petitions House of Reps, insists deceased not cultist

Slain NYSC member's brother petitions House of Reps, insists deceased not cultist

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu [Facebook]

Tinubu's stance on electoral reform questioned ahead of 2027 polls

The pro-Bello protest was staged by the Kogi Youth Coalition, they claimed they were attacked by operatives of the commission [Naija News]

'There was no shoot out' - EFCC denies shooting Yahaya Bello protesters

The students’ union was said to have disrupted an interactive session by staff of the university with the Edo State governorship candidate of the Labour Party

UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

5 African countries with the cheapest beer price

Top 5 cheapest countries to buy beer in Africa