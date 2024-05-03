CSOs demand freedom in operation for anti-graft agencies

They emphasised the importance of allowing anti-graft agencies to operate without interference to tackle corruption at all levels effectively. Awual Rafsanjani, the Executive Director of CISLAC, voiced these concerns during a press conference in Abuja, highlighting dissatisfaction with democratic governance and anti-corruption measures.

The group also stressed the significance of maintaining integrity within the judicial system.

Rafsanjani emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in nurturing a solid democracy.

He criticised Nigeria’s current governance, arguing that it has long operated under a shroud of secrecy and lawlessness rather than true democratic principles.

Despite the efforts of many Nigerians to establish a democratic government, he lamented that the management of the country’s resources consistently ignores these foundational principles.

He highlighted ongoing attempts to hinder anti-corruption efforts by attacking and attempting to influence anti-corruption agencies through biased media coverage, both in print and online, aimed at protecting corrupt individuals from investigation and prosecution.

He said, “We are not unaware of surreptitious moves to backpedal anti-corruption progress with the systemic undermining of the Anti-corruption Agencies through activities of corrupt judges, procurement of political power, misinformation on the anti-corruption effort and the undermining of subnational anti-corruption institutions.”

He urged the National Judicial Council (NJC) to remove judges suspected of corruption, as they pose a significant obstacle to Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts.

