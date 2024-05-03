ADVERTISEMENT
3 things you can do on your wedding day if you can't dance

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

If dancing isn't particularly your stronghold or it simply doesn't appeal to you, there are many wonderful ways to celebrate your wedding day that don't involve hitting the dance floor.

Black couple on wedding day [Bridal Guide]

Here are three alternative activities to consider for your special day:

  1. Host a live band or concert session: Instead of organizing a dance party, you could opt for a more concert-like experience with live music. Choose a band or musician that plays a style you love, whether it’s jazz, classical, rock, or folk.

Guests can enjoy the music from their seats, engage in conversation, and soak in the ambiance. This can create a relaxed, enjoyable atmosphere that allows everyone to appreciate the celebration without the pressure to dance.

2. Organize interactive entertainment: Incorporate interactive entertainment that engages your guests in different ways.

For example, you could have a magician or a caricature artist moving through the crowd, or set up casino-style games, which can be a huge hit. These activities can be fun ice-breakers and make the event memorable for guests who might not enjoy dancing.

3. Arrange a tasting experience: Turn your reception into a gourmet experience with a focus on tasting. This could be a wine, whiskey, or craft beer tasting session where experts guide you and your guests through a variety of flavors.

Alternatively, a gourmet food tasting with small plates from different cuisines can also be intriguing. This gives your guests an interactive culinary experience and a lot to talk about at their tables.

These alternatives not only keep the celebration lively but also ensure that all your guests, regardless of their dancing abilities or interests, have a fantastic time.

