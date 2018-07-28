Woman lures 14-year-old girl for her husband to rape

news

A 14-year-old girl has been reportedly lured by a 46-year-old woman for her husband to rape her in their home.

According to reports, the unbelievable incident occurred in Zimbabwe sometimes in 2015.

The strange couple, Mufaro Mukonowatsauka and Rodgers Manera have since been arrested for the alleged rape of the 14-year-old neighbour, who was reportedly lured into the couple's home with goodies.

It was further reported that Mukonowatsauka had persuaded the teenage girl to become her husband's second wife in return for cooking oil, sugar, salt and body lotion.

In the case against Rogers and Mukonowatsauka at the Rusape Magistrate court, District prosecutor, Tirivanhu Mutyasira told the court that though the teenage girl agreed to be Rogers' second wife, she didn't give her consent for sex.

"The accused persons are husband and wife and neighbours to the complainant. The complainant’s grandmother sent her to the accused persons’ homestead to collect cooking oil. The complainant found both the accused persons at home," Mutyasira began.

"Mukonowatsauka then started persuading the complainant to become her husband’s second wife and promised to give her cooking oil, sugar, salt, and body lotion if she accepts her proposal.

"The complainant agreed with Mukonowatsauka’s proposal and on October 14, 2015 visited the accused person’s homestead and found both at home. At that instance, Mukonowatsauka took a bucket to fetch water. She closed and locked the door from outside with Manera and the victim inside the room," the prosecutor explained.

Rogers and Mukonowatsauka, who appeared before regional magistrate, Livingstone Chipadza,pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mukonowatsauka is being jointly charged with her husband who is facing rape charges.