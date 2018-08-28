news

‘Glo is glorious!’ That was the summation of an elated winner of a plasma television set donated by Globacom at this year’s edition of Ojude Oba, an annual cultural fiesta held in Ijebuland. Another lucky man took home a brand new car, also donated by Globacom.

Forty year-old teacher, Fakeye Oluwafemi, could not contain his emotion as he was called out to take home a brand new plasma television set during a raffle draw in the course of the colourful Ojude Oba ceremony.

He exclaimed, "Glo is real, Glo is glorious and Glo is everywhere" as he clutched his winning closely to his body. He was one of the many winners of the evening of fun and spectacular culture.

A 30-year-old mathematics teacher in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Ayodele Dada, won a brand new Hyundai Accent, the star prize of the Raffle Draw organised by Globacom at the event.

The star prize winner was randomly picked by the Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Dr. Sikiru Kayode Adetona, in the lucky draw. Three other names had been picked earlier, but unfortunately, the three people were not present at the venue of the Ojude Oba Festival.

When Dada was called and his phone rang in the crowd, there was a huge eruption of excitement around him as everyone hailed and congratulated him.

An incredulous Dada stood almost transfixed as his unexpected prize was presented to him by the Guest of Honour and Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, assisted by Globacom’s representative at the grand finale, Mr. Folu Aderibigbe.

Other lucky winners at the event include 40-year-old Adeyiga Adeboye, 33-year-old Oshin Oluwadara and 34-year-old trader Dupe Saheed who each won a refrigerator. A 25-year-old Facility Manager, Jimoh Toheeb, won a generator and Ogundijo Adekunle, a civil servant went home with a microwave oven.

This year’s edition of Ojude Oba also featured the usual traditional competitions. At the end of it, Egbe Tobalase Okunrin emerged as the best male age group and was presented with a trophy, while Egbe Bobamoyegun Okunrin Asiwaju placed second. Bobamoyegun Akile Okunrin placed third.

In the Female category, Bobamoyegun Obinrin Asiwaju beat the rest to number one position. Bobagunte Omooba placed second while Bobagunte Obirin Gold placed third.

The Kuku Family emerged the overall winner in the horse riders category, Balogun Shoye emerged second, while Balogun Odunuga Family finished third.

The Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., in a speech delivered on his behalf by Mr. Aderibigbe, congratulated the Awujale for the milestones recorded in the land since he ascended the throne in 1960. He said he was proud of the development strides of the community under the ruler.

Meanwhile, a new Miss Ojude Oba emerged in the person of Ololade Aminat Adeiye, a 200-level Accountancy student of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye. A 19-year-old Adeiye defeated 12 others to pick the crown in the early hours of Friday at the Equity Hotel, Ijebu Ode, venue of the event.

An Environmental Education Graduate of University of Benin, Kofoworola Osoteku, placed second, while Halimah Olorode of the Economics Department of the Olabisi Onabanjo University emerged third. Three iconic artistes namely Mr. Real, Idowest and Slimcase assisted by DJ Tops thrilled the crowd at the beauty pageant while inspirational actor, Odunlade Adekola compered the show.

