Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Winners praise Glo as man walks home with car at Ojude Oba Festival

Ojude Oba ‘Glo is glorious’, ecstatic winners declare as man walks home with car at Festival

Forty year-old teacher, Fakeye Oluwafemi, could not contain his emotion as he was called out to take home a brand new plasma television set during a raffle draw in the course of the colourful Ojude Oba ceremony.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
‘Glo is glorious’, ecstatic winners declare as man walks home with car at Ojude Oba Festival play

Ayodele Dada posing with the star prize

(File)

‘Glo is glorious!’ That was the summation of an elated winner of a plasma television set donated by Globacom at this year’s edition of Ojude Oba, an annual cultural fiesta held in Ijebuland. Another lucky man took home a brand new car, also donated by Globacom.

Forty year-old teacher, Fakeye Oluwafemi, could not contain his emotion as he was called out to take home a brand new plasma television set during a raffle draw in the course of the colourful Ojude Oba ceremony.

He exclaimed, "Glo is real, Glo is glorious and Glo is everywhere" as he clutched his winning closely to his body. He was one of the many winners of the evening of fun and spectacular culture.

A 30-year-old mathematics teacher in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Ayodele Dada, won a brand new Hyundai Accent, the star prize of the Raffle Draw organised by Globacom at the event.

‘Glo is glorious’, ecstatic winners declare as man walks home with car at Ojude Oba Festival play

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki assisted by Glo Representative, Mr. Folu Aderibigbe, presenting the car key to Dada.

(File)

 

The star prize winner was randomly picked by the Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Dr. Sikiru Kayode Adetona, in the lucky draw. Three other names had been picked earlier, but unfortunately, the three people were not present at the venue of the Ojude Oba Festival.

When Dada was called and his phone rang in the crowd, there was a huge eruption of excitement around him as everyone hailed and congratulated him.

An incredulous Dada stood almost transfixed as his unexpected prize was presented to him by the Guest of Honour and Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, assisted by Globacom’s representative at the grand finale, Mr. Folu Aderibigbe.

play

Other lucky winners at the event include 40-year-old Adeyiga Adeboye, 33-year-old Oshin Oluwadara and 34-year-old trader Dupe Saheed who each won a refrigerator. A 25-year-old Facility Manager, Jimoh Toheeb, won a generator and Ogundijo Adekunle, a civil servant went home with a microwave oven.

This year’s edition of Ojude Oba also featured the usual traditional competitions. At the end of it, Egbe Tobalase Okunrin emerged as the best male age group and was presented with a trophy, while Egbe Bobamoyegun Okunrin Asiwaju placed second. Bobamoyegun Akile Okunrin placed third.

In the Female category, Bobamoyegun Obinrin Asiwaju beat the rest to number one position. Bobagunte Omooba placed second while Bobagunte Obirin Gold placed third.

play

The Kuku Family emerged the overall winner in the horse riders category, Balogun Shoye emerged second, while Balogun Odunuga Family finished third.

The Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., in a speech delivered on his behalf by Mr. Aderibigbe, congratulated the Awujale for the milestones recorded in the land since he ascended the throne in 1960. He said he was proud of the development strides of the community under the ruler.

Meanwhile, a new Miss Ojude Oba emerged in the person of Ololade Aminat Adeiye, a 200-level Accountancy student of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye. A 19-year-old Adeiye defeated 12 others to pick the crown in the early hours of Friday at the Equity Hotel, Ijebu Ode, venue of the event.

‘Glo is glorious’, ecstatic winners declare as man walks home with car at Ojude Oba Festival play

Legbe-legbe crooner, Mr. Real entertaining the mammoth crowd at the Miss Ojude Oba beauty pageant held at Equity Hotel, Ijebu Ode.

(File)

 

An Environmental Education Graduate of University of Benin, Kofoworola Osoteku, placed second, while Halimah Olorode of the Economics Department of the Olabisi Onabanjo University emerged third. Three iconic artistes namely Mr. Real, Idowest and Slimcase assisted by DJ Tops thrilled the crowd at the beauty pageant while inspirational actor, Odunlade Adekola compered the show.

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Spiritual Cleansing Gone Wrong Priest reportedly kills woman while...bullet
2 Supernatural Being Ghost-like girl dumped in well by dad scared of...bullet
3 Lost But Found Missing 4-year-old girl during church service found...bullet

Related Articles

Ojude Oba Festival Saraki, Melaye, Ben-Murray Bruce make grand entry into venue
Slimcase Double glory as artiste stun fans with electrifying performances at duo event
Ojude Oba If you missed the glamorous festival, here are 15 photos for you
#Pulse36 Day 2 Who runs Ijebu? Sikiru! But who runs Ore?
Culture Upcoming festivals to look forward to in Nigeria
Edward Albee American playwright's obituary
Nigeria 5 stereotypes all Nigerians hate
Amosun Gov rewards new mother with N100K after giving birth at Ojude-Oba
Halloween Why are Nigerians celebrating this holiday?
Culture 137 Nigerian tribes and where you can find them

Metro

Suspected female ritualist found with decomposing human body
In Lagos Suspected female ritualist reportedly found with decomposing human body
Thieves stick long nail in man's neck after robbing him
Heartless Thieves stick long nail in man's neck after robbing him
9-yr-old boy bullied for being gay commits suicide
Not Accepted 9-yr-old boy bullied for being gay commits suicide
TOPFEEDS wins "Nigeria most preferred animal feeds brand of the year 2018"
TOPFEEDS Company wins "Nigeria most preferred animal feeds brand of the year 2018"