Speaking shortly after the commissioning, Osinbajo described Mojec’s metering endeavors as a big achievement and milestone that would create thousands of job for Nigerians.

Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo officially paid a visit to Mojec International Limited - Nigeria’s leading smart meters manufacturing company, to visit its world-class meter factory as well as the inauguration of its meter box and other plastics factory constructed with the aim of addressing the shortfall in meter accessibility by end users in Nigeria.

The inauguration took place on Friday, August 10, 2018 at the company facility in Lagos.

Speaking shortly after the commissioning, Osinbajo described Mojec’s metering endeavors as a big achievement and milestone that would not only boost local capacity but also create thousands of job for Nigerians.

He added ”Let me congratulate the management and staff of Mojec International limited for their desire and dedication to this project. It gladdens my heart that all our efforts in engaging the private sector is materializing and this is really indicative of real progress and quantum leap for the Nigerian economy.

While expressing optimism on the determination of government to achieve its target in the area of power generation, he noted that the facility is a huge step forward for the development of the power sector noting that it would help significantly in addressing the 6million energy meter deficit.

Osinbajo who acknowledged and noted that the company was 100% local, promised that government will give its support and continue to provide the enabling environment for manufacturers such as Mojec to thrive noting that works are in progress to introduce cheaper financing that would enable them produce meters that can meet demand.

In observing several of Mojec’s new innovations inmetering, smart homes and power generation, the Vice President committed that “It is very obvious that Nigerian talent and creativity has proved time and time they can compete with the best anywhere in the world. Here in Mojec, it is very obvious. Practically, every one you see from the factory down to the reception, they are all Nigerians. It shows that we are at the forefront of innovation, manufacturing and human capital development.”

In her remarks, the Managing Director, Mojec International Limited, Chantelle Abdul commended the Vice President for his commitment to promoting local content and expressed the company’s desire to work closely with Federal Government to find lasting solutions to the metering gap and lack of steady power supply in Nigeria.

She stated that the current facilities and factory in Nigeria is capable of producing meters from start to finish.

“This factory has provided enough proof that local companies can produce meters that can meet global standard which could consequently help in reversing government policy on local meter manufacturing” she said.

She appealed to the Federal Government to assist local manufacturers by formulating policies that would make cheap financing accessible and available which could help reduce the cost of meters to Nigerians.

“We commend and applaud NERC for the recently released MAP policy. However, only 70% of meters required are expected to be imported while 30% are to be locally produced. If the Nigerian meters market is about 6million metering gap, this means only 2million meters will be produced locally which can easily be manufactured by MOJEC meters alone.

However, there are over six local manufacturers in the country who through patronage can help create jobs and contribute to our national, knowledge transfer, research and development can enable Nigeria become an innovation hub such that we will be able to supply Nigerian made meters to the rest of Africa and the world.

With this situation, what we are asking is that the policy be reversed as this will enable other local manufacturers produce and create employment while encouraging foreign investors invest in theocuntry directly instead of dumping foreign made meters into the Nigerrian market. By so doing, we would be developing local capacity and creating enough jobs that would contribute greatly to our economy” she said.

Ms. Abdul thanked the office of the Presidency, all the different stakeholders in the power sectors and the management and staff of MOJEC meter company for their support, hardwork and dedication all throughout the period of the project development.

It would be noted that MOJEC International has delivered over 1.2million meter across all regions in Nigeria from CAPMI till date.

