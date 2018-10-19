Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Recently, the African Freestyle Football Championship kicked off with a bang in Lagos, as many freestyle footballers from Africa turned up at the Balmoral Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos in the hopes of stunning everyone and walking away with the grand prize.

The event was sponsored by the leading ICT company, MTN Nigeria, as part of its support for sports development and youth empowerment in Nigeria.

The 3-day roller coaster event, which was put together by Feet N Tricks International, celebrates the talents and exploits of freestyle footballers across the continent.

In the preliminary rounds of the competition, participants had one minute 30 seconds each to express themselves and convince the judges that they deserved the thumbs up to progress to the next round.

After serious battle from the competitors, the Nigerian winners for the Male and Female categories emerged.

Rasheedat Ajibade, who won the female category last year, emerged winner again this year, while Blessed Eze won the category for the men.

As we know, all work and no play makes jack a dull boy and really to keep the audience in tune with the activities of the roller coaster event and not just keep them watching a ball, there were breaks in between with celebrity performances from artistes like Kcee, Mr Real, Slimcase & Reekado Banks to name a few.

After rigorous screening of the participants at the finale, Abdul Kone from Ivory Coast emerged winner, and walked away with $3000 and a brand new saloon car.

Yousef Riesco from Egypt emerged as the first runner up with $2000, Abdulah, Emad from Sudan was second runner up and walked away with $1000 and Ashley Mkhize from South Africa was third runner up with $500.

This is a sponsored post