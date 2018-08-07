news

After being caught in the act for defiling his two-year-old pupil, a 27-year-old teacher, Afeez Balogun, is to

cool his heels in prison in the next 24 days, an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court ruled on Tuesday.

Balogun, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of defilement.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P. E. Nwaka, remanded the accused in Kirikiri Prison pending advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Nwaka directed that the case file should be duplicated and a copy sent to the DPP.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Christopher John told the court that the accused committed the offence sometime in July at the premises of Holbrook Creche Nursery and Primary School, Pedro Street, Gbagada, Lagos.

John said the accused invited the minor to one of the empty classrooms during school hours and assaulted her.

“Balogun, thereafter, inserted his sex organ in the private parts of the girl and defiled her, ignoring her cry and shout.

“It was the accused’s co-teacher who was passing that caught him in the act and the case was reported to the owner of the school.

“The case was later reported at the police station,” John said.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence is punishable with life sentence.

The case has been adjourned until Aug. 30 for the DPP’s advice.