Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Teacher remanded in prison for defiling his 2-year-old pupil

Serves You Right Teacher remanded in prison for defiling his 2-year-old pupil

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P. E. Nwaka, remanded the accused in Kirikiri Prison pending advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

  • Published:
Here is why many Nigerians are in Chinese prisons play

Prison

(PBS)

After being caught in the act for defiling his two-year-old pupil, a 27-year-old teacher, Afeez Balogun, is to
cool his heels in prison in the next 24 days, an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court ruled on Tuesday.

Balogun, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of defilement.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P. E. Nwaka, remanded the accused in Kirikiri Prison pending advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Nwaka directed that the case file should be duplicated and a copy sent to the DPP.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Christopher John told the court that the accused committed the offence sometime in July at the premises of Holbrook Creche Nursery and Primary School, Pedro Street, Gbagada, Lagos.

John said the accused invited the minor to one of the empty classrooms during school hours and assaulted her.

Balogun, thereafter, inserted his sex organ in the private parts of the girl and defiled her, ignoring her cry and shout.

“It was the accused’s co-teacher who was passing that caught him in the act and the case was reported to the owner of the school.

“The case was later reported at the police station,” John said.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence is punishable with life sentence.

The case has been adjourned until Aug. 30 for the DPP’s advice.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sitesbullet
2 Randy Father Dad impregnates daughter he has been sleeping with for 8...bullet
3 Paid With His Life Armed robber steals car but dies in it before he...bullet

Related Articles

In Lagos Court remands farmer over alleged defilement of 12-yr-old girl
Crime or Politics? Court remands Bayelsa APC leader in prison for alleged rape
Jobless He Goat Applicant remanded in prison for allegedly impregnating 12-yr-old girl
Eternal Imprisonment Man sentenced to 4 different life sentence for defiling underage daughter
In Lagos Commercial driver remanded for allegedly defiling 13-yr-old girl
In Lagos Court remands applicant over alleged defilement of 12-year-old girl
Crucify Him! Danfo driver arrested after defiling 7-yr-old girl
Cursed 55-yr-old pastor flogged for abducting, impregnating 10-yr-old
Pervert Man in soup for defiling 13-yr-old girl
Jackpot Lady awarded $1B in damages after being raped as a teenager

Metro

The suspect, Adam Alexander
End of The Road 48-year-old fake soldier bags 3 months in jail
Tecno Brand gives out 4m naira in #LightYourDreams promo
Cynthia Cherop, after a change of clothes faces the Court
All For Love Kenyan student steals mother's money to lavish on her boyfriend
Kidnap suspect has been in deep slumber for over 24 hours since arrest
Sleeping On Duty Kidnap suspect has been in deep slumber for over 24 hours since arrest