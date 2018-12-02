Police gun down 5 robbers known for causing problem in Calabar

news

In Cross River State, the police have gunned down five robbery suspects during a shootout with their gang.

The incident occurs on Sunday, December 2, 2018, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

State police commissioner Mr Hafiz Inuwa briefs journalists in a report by NAN.

“Some of these armed robbers are giving us problems in Calabar municipality.

"These set of robbers were caught up in a gun battle with the police shortly after they robbed a filling station in Atu area of Calabar South.

"They had a shoot-out with the police and our men were able to gun down five of them. These were the same gang that we already have their profile.

"We have been on the watch out for them because they were the same people who snatched two AK47 rifles from our men.

"This is a pointer to the fact that the police and other security agencies will not rest until the state is free from all forms if criminalities."

Anticipating an election year, Inuwa advises parents to pay close attention to their kids.

The police force has its sights set on maintaining order during the period and shall not tolerate any criminal activity.