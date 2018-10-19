Police capture suspected cultist after threatening to kill DPO

A suspected cultist has been traced with a mobile number he used in threatening a police DPO.
According to LIB, Ojo called the DPO on the telephone on Thursday, October 11, 2018, to request for the release of a partner previously nabbed by the police.
The suspect reportedly dialled Ifeanyi Owo from an anonymous number later confirmed by the police. This helped in ensuring that the cult member was arrested.
''Consequently, the squad went underground and deciphered the unknown number to be 07033719352 owned by Austine Oghieh, 38.
"He was traced to 15, Fakeye Street, off Jimoh Yusuf Street, Obawole, Fagba in Ikeja Local Government where he was apprehended. The suspect confessed to the crime.
"On completion of investigation, he will be arraigned."