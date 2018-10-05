Pulse.ng logo
Pastor Adeboye's son comes for Daddy Freeze for attacking his mother

Leke Adeboye Pastor Adeboye's son, comes for Daddy Freeze on WhatsApp

Leke tells Freeze "It just got personal"

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leke Adeboye comes for Daddy Freeze for attacking his mother play

Leke Adeboye comes for Daddy Freeze for attacking his mother, says, "It just got personal"

(Yabaleftonline)

Pastor Mrs. Foluke Adeboye’s comments to seek spiritual counsel over parental counsel before marriage is no news.

The is about her son, Pastor Leke Adeboye, who went at popular OAP and religious activist, Daddy Freeze over his comments towards what Mama Adeboye said.

ALSO READ: RCCG G.O's son and Daddy Freeze trade insults on social media

In the seeming one-way conversation, Leke said the following to Freeze; “Bros, I have left you alone before. But you come after my Mother and I will come after you and yours with everything I have. She wasn’t talking to you or your followers.

play The conversation between Leke Adeboye and Daddy Freeze (Instagram/Leke Adeboye)

He continues, “Maybe if you had done the same thing, you would still be happy and married by now. Stop taking things out of context, listen to the whole conversation first.”

play "It just got personal" (Instagram/Leke Adeboye)

 

Leke then proceeded to post “It just got personal” on his Instagram story.

