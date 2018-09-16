news

An Osun state House of Assembly member has been caught taking his bath in a market at night.

According to Laila News, the lawmaker whose name is Timothy Owoeye, is the majority leader in the Osun state House of Assembly.

YabaLeft Online also reports that Owoeye who represents Ilesa West was arrested by guards at night, around Osunjela area in Osogbo.

The lawmaker is said to be a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

