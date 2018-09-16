Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Osun House of Assembly member caught bathing in a market at night

In Osun House of Assembly member caught bathing in a market at night

The lawmaker whose name is Timothy Owoeye, is the majority leader in the Osun state House of Assembly.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An Osun state House of Assembly member has been caught taking his bath in a market at night. play

A bucket of water

(Water Pebble)

An Osun state House of Assembly member has been caught taking his bath in a market at night.

According to Laila News, the lawmaker whose name is Timothy Owoeye, is the majority leader in the Osun state House of Assembly.

YabaLeft Online also reports that Owoeye who represents Ilesa West was arrested by guards at night, around Osunjela area in Osogbo.

The lawmaker is said to be a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

Desperate Yahoo boy

Recently, a video obtained from @famousblogng on Twitter, a lady is seen discharging faeces directly into a guy’s mouth positioned directly under her anus.

The video clearly shows how far many people will go to get fame and power.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Amazing!!! Man redefines love as he marries woman with no legs or armsbullet
2 Incomprehensible! "I can’t live with a man who doesn't beat me up once...bullet
3 Strange Two men invade mortuary, steal corpse and demand ransombullet

Related Articles

Desperate For Wealth 3 suspects harvest 6-yr-old girl’s kidney for blood money
It Wasn't Me Mentally deranged woman found with human parts denies that she owns them
Safety Things you can do to avoid 'one chance' killers
Yahoo Scam Internet fraudsters mock 'maga' after stealing his money
Money Rituals Herbalist asked to bring a human heart and two hands to get N11m
Strange Miracle Pastor vomits money during church service [Video]
Disgusting Lady poos directly into Yahoo boy’s mouth for money rituals [VIDEO]

Metro

“A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Muslim preacher, Nassim Abdi
Video “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher
Horrific Blind woman raped, impregnated, left with HIV
Lady poos directly into Yahoo boy’s mouth for money rituals
Disgusting Lady poos directly into Yahoo boy’s mouth for money rituals [VIDEO]
Smirnoff X1 Tour: Enugu defies rain to party with Dj Spinall, Mayorkun, Peruzzi
Smirnoff X1 Tour Enugu defies rain to party with Dj Spinall, Mayorkun, Peruzzi