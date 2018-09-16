Pulse.ng logo
Lady poos directly into Yahoo boy’s mouth for money rituals

The Yahoo boy positioned himself under the lady and opened his mouth to swallow the faeces.

Lady poos directly into Yahoo boy’s mouth for money rituals play

This video will make you marvel at the extent that most people will go to get money.

In the video obtained from @famousblogng on Twitter, you will see a lady discharge faeces directly into a guy’s mouth.

 

Yahoo boy who eats bread and excreta

You will recall that a Nigerian lady, Barbie Ulonna recently opened up about regrets she had over dating a Yahoo boy who reportedly eats bread and excreta as part of an instruction outlined for money making rituals.

Herbalist asked to bring a human heart and two hands to get N11m play Lady poos directly into Yahoo boy’s mouth for money rituals (Panjabilok)

 

New money ritual

There are also reports of a a new money ritual system which requires wealth seekers to bark like a dog once a month in order to be rich.

In a clip posted by Instablog9ja on Friday, April 13, 2018, a young man was captured in this act while his buddies made fun of him.

According to the report, the new trend common in Ijebu-Ode, located in Ogun State, Nigeria.

