Infinix Hot 6X: The power to see everything

Infinix Mobility takes it a notch higher and give users the smartphone to see everything with the unveiling of the new Hot 6X

Infinix Mobility Limited, One of Africa’s leading smartphone makers today released a smartphone from its Hot series with features that enable users to see everything called Hot 6X.

2018 can arguably be regarded as the most competitive year within the smartphone space with OEMs putting their best foot forward with high end tech innovation and Infinix Mobility have left no stone unturned churning out exceptional devices from their various series that appeals to different sects with their target market.

From creating its own user interface, XOS that possess better design, faster screen responsiveness and energy efficiency to producing smartphones that stays true to its “Tech, Bold and Stylish” brand DNA, Infinix Mobility are reshaping normalcy and setting a new standard for excellence for stakeholders within the smartphone creation industry.

The Hot series is very popular amongst young people which can be attributed to the splendid camera centric features and entertainment value that the phones within that subset delivers.

Features

The Infinix Hot 6X is a uniquely built smartphone. Its physical aesthetic is of high standard and comes in a stylish build measuring at 157.02 x 75.7 x 8.35mm with an 87% body to screen ratio.

The Hot 6X is also the newest addition to the Infinix notch screen family and redefines the aspect of viewing and smartphone gaming as it dons a 6.2-inch notch screen with 19:9 Infinity aspect ratio and projects imagery in HD+ screen resolution.

The Hot 6X is structured for an immersive entertainment as it comes with 3D Dirac speakers while the camera department is adequately equipped with 8MP A.I selfie camera that also has the wide-angle selfie camera feature and dual rear cameras (13MP+2MP) for pictures of flawless nature.

A promise fulfilled

Speaking on the unique features of the Infinix Hot 6X, Marketing Communications Manager, Infinix Nigeria, Tayo Odunowo made mention of the fact that the unveiling of the Hot 6X is an embodiment of Infinix fulfilling its promise to its target consumers to give them the best of smartphone technology at an affordable rate.

“Music and photography are huge aspects of today’s pop culture and young people want the best of camera, sound speakers, design and so much more at an affordable rate. The Hot 6X is a form of from Infinix that our consumers deserve the best and the best is what we are committed to giving them”

The Hot 6X is available in colour variants such as Midnight Black, Champagne Gold, Kent Blue, Bordeaux Red and are currently on sale within every authorised Infinix retail store within the country.

For more information on this and more, Visit INFINIX Mobility Limited Facebook, Twitter & XClub platforms.

