Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

FSARS rescues 4-year old son of APC Chairman, arrests 3 kidnappers

In Borno FSARS rescues 4-year old son of APC Chairman, arrests 3 kidnappers

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the boy was kidnapped from school around 1p.m. by an unknown woman who falsely claimed to be a relative.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Borno State Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Ali Bukar-Dalorin play Police confirm kidnap of Borno APC chairman’s 4-year-old son (NAN/Photos)

Operatives of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Maiduguri have rescued Kashim Bukar-Dalori, the four- year old son of the Borno All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman kidnapped on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the boy was kidnapped from school around 1p.m. by an unknown woman who falsely claimed to be a relative.

Demian Chukwu, The Borno Police Commisioner, had earlier said that police personnel had lunched a full investigation to rescue the child from his abductors.

A source told NAN that three of the kidnappers were arrested in Maiduguri and Kano on Friday on thier mission to collect N20 million ransom from a family member of the victim.

One of the kidnappers from the rescues of 4-year old son of APC Chairman play

One of the kidnappers from the rescues of 4-year old son of APC Chairman

(NAN Photos)

 

The source said: “It has been an exhaustive investigation. The suspects, a male who pulled out to collect the ransom of N20 million in kano, has also been arrested by our personnel.

“The boy, who was kept in Albarka Hotel in Maiduguri by a lady, was rescued and handed over to the family.

“It was after collecting the money that our IRT personnel from Kano arrested her. After her arrest, they promptly told us where the boy was kept. So we quickly mobilised our men and cordoned off the hotel in Maiduguri.

“She was the one that went to the school and picked him.”

Edet Okon, Police Public Relations Officer, Borno Command, confirmed the story.

Okon said: “I can comfirm that the son of the APC Chairman that was kidnapped has been rescued and the suspects were also arrested. The suspects would be investigated and charged to court.” 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Resurrection Man wakes up from the dead moments before burial [Video]bullet
2 Ekiti Robbery Thieves raid bank with dynamite and shoots security...bullet
3 What a pity!!! 'Dead man' returns home 1 month after burial, family...bullet

Related Articles

In Borno Police confirm kidnap of APC chairman’s 4-year-old son
Edwin Clark Police IG, Ibrahim Idris should be sacked – Timi Frank
In Imo Nekede Poly disowns student arrested by FSARS for cultism and murder
Hardened Criminal Polytechnic student kills 3 persons in vengeful murders
Nigerian News Roundup 800m walk to re-election, Tinubu presidency and other top stories of the week
In Osun FSARS officer kills young man, mob burns down police station
In Kaduna Police kill 2 suspected killers of IGP men
SARS Officials of police unit to undergo psychiatric test
Pulse Opinion Osinbajo's directive won't end SARS brutality
Pulse Opinion What overhauling SARS means for Nigerian millennials

Metro

Vigilante gets N15k to transport schoolgirl to Burkina Faso for sex
In Gombe Police arrest driver for allegedly killing his employer
Gunmen kidnap Catholic Priest for 2nd time in 10 months
In Kano Gunmen kidnap LG chairman’s son
FRSC officials  at the scene of an accident
Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Expatriate killed in auto-crash
World Health Organisation
WHO Over 3m people die from harmful use of alcohol yearly
X
Advertisement