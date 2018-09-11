Final year student of Godfrey Okoye University commits suicide

news

Earlier today, local reports claim the man named, Desmond, a final year student of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu State has hanged himself.

Desmond reportedly went to school yesterday, preparing for a carry-over examination. It came as shocking news when his body was found hanging from the room.

At a time when major celebrities like Anthony Bourdain, Kate Spade and Chester Bennington have passed over reported suicide, and in a week when rapper, Mac Miller died of a reported drug overdose, this is sure to stir more mental health conversations.

First, please check on your friends and know when they are crying inside, please pay attention. In the pictures, Desmond looked pretty cool and at peace, without an indication of sadness - most times, there are no indications.

A friend of his wrote this on Facebook, "We the Godfrey okoye university student mourn the death of our brother DESMOND this morning. Rest in peace bro. Till we meet no more."

His body was eradicated by police earlier today.