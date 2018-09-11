Pulse.ng logo
Final year student of Godfrey Okoye University commits suicide

Mental Health Final year student commits suicide

The Godfrey Okoye University committed suicide ahead of his carry over exam

Desmond who was preparing for a carry-over exam hung himself play

Desmond who was preparing for a carry-over exam hung himself

(Tori)

Earlier today, local reports claim the man named, Desmond, a final year student of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu State has hanged himself.

play Desmond while he was alive (Tori)

Desmond reportedly went to school yesterday, preparing for a carry-over examination. It came as shocking news when his body was found hanging from the room.

At a time when major celebrities like Anthony Bourdain, Kate Spade and Chester Bennington have passed over reported suicide, and in a week when rapper, Mac Miller died of a reported drug overdose, this is sure to stir more mental health conversations.

First, please check on your friends and know when they are crying inside, please pay attention. In the pictures, Desmond looked pretty cool and at peace, without an indication of sadness - most times, there are no indications.

A friend of his wrote this on Facebook, "We the Godfrey okoye university student mourn the death of our brother DESMOND this morning. Rest in peace bro. Till we meet no more."

ALSO READ: Nigeria ranked 5th on suicide list

His body was eradicated by police earlier today.

