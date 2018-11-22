Family accuses woman of adultery because she has a baby via CS

news

Nigeria has some bonkers news, but you have seen nothing like this yet. Caesarian section is what Nigerians call, ‘operation’ and it is a surgical procedure helps women have their babies when labour is not an option.

However, a family in Delta State has deemed it fit to actually send a woman into hiding for having a baby via CS. They claim it is against the customs of their family to have a child via CS. Having a baby is apparently a sign of adultery by their family’s customs.

According to Nigerian Twitter user, Yinka Ogunnubi, who tweets via, @Yinkanubi, the family has asked the unnamed woman to undergo some rites to prove her innocence or otherwise. The woman has since disappeared.

Ogunnubi tweets that, “A woman is currently being accused of Adultery by her husband’s family because she had her last child by Caesarian birth. They say that by their custom, a CS birth is evidence of adultery by the woman and the only remedy is to go to the village (in Delta) to perform some rites.

“The husband took sides with his family and insisted she perform the rites against her wishes and Christian faith. All efforts to have the family reconsider has been unsuccessful. Fearing for her life (especially since she lives in the family house), she fled for safety.

“I don’t know if this is a custom in the area or just the demand of a secret cult, but why should a woman be accused of adultery because she did a CS procedure? What silly custom assumes a woman committed adultery because she had complications from childbirth necessitating a CS?

“Apart from the issue of faith, there’s also the issue of culpability. Agreeing to go for the rites is an indirect admission of guilt. God knows what else they’ll demand of her. A DNA test was suggested to prove paternity, but the family has ruled out mediation until after d rites.

“Has anyone heard of this before? What are her options and remedies seeing that her husband has sided with his family? Should she end the marriage and file for custody of her kids? Please, Advice! cc @DrJoeAbah @toyosilagos @BukkyShonibae @bukola23 @julietkego @etinmagbe @naijama.”

This is worrying. Even though we live in a country where the Koma People still go naked, this is quite worrying.