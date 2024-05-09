Nigeria Air: Sirika, daughter, appear in court over alleged ₦2.7bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is charging them with alleged fraud and misuse of authority.

The charges against them amount to ₦2.7bn, consisting of six counts. These charges are currently being read to them.

Sirika, his daughter, and his son-in-law, Jalal Sule Hamma, are also being arraigned. Additionally, Al-Duraq Investment Limited is named as a defendant in the case. All defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The EFCC's legal representative, Rotimi Jacobs, urges a swift resolution of the case.

Jacobs noted that the commission had given the defendants bail but failed to comply with the agreed reporting date of April 19.

Jacobs emphasised the importance of ensuring their presence in court to avoid unnecessary delays.

On behalf of Sirika, counsel Kanu Agabi appealed to the judge for leniency in granting bail, suggesting self-recognition.