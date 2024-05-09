ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Court gives fresh order in purported move to unseat Damagun as PDP acting chair

Segun Adeyemi

In March 2023, Damagum assumed the role of interim chairman of the PDP after Iyorchia Ayu was suspended.

Damagum [PDP/X]
Damagum [PDP/X]

Recommended articles

This decision follows a lawsuit filed by Umar El-Gash Maina and Zanna Mustapha Gaddama on May 2, identified as suit number FCH/ABJ/CS/579/2024.

The lawsuit, which has drawn the attention of the legal community, involves the PDP, its national working committee (NWC), national executive committee (NEC), board of trustees (BoT), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the respondents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Peter Lifu, presiding over the case, issued the ruling on May 3, temporarily prohibiting the respondents from appointing a replacement for Damagum until a further decision is made on the matter.

As quoted by TheCable, the ruling reads, “The defendants/respondents are hereby restrained in the interim from appointing, selecting, or nominating any person to replace Amb. Umar Illiya Damagum as national chairman or acting national chairman of the 1st defendant/respondent pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed, which is herein fixed against May 14, 2024,” the judge ruled.

“The defendants/respondents, by themselves, agents, privies, or by any proxy, are hereby in the interim restrained from, according to recognition, any person other than Amb. Umar Illiya Damagum as acting national chairman of the 1st defendants/respondents or giving effect to or acting upon any document purporting to be signed by the national chairman or acting national chairman of the 1st defendant without the name and signature of Amb. Umar Illiya Damagum, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed in court in the instant suit.

“The applicants are herein ordered to enter into a fresh undertaking to pay damages to the respondents (to be assessed by the court) if, at the end of the day, it is discovered that this order ought not to have been granted or that the honourable court was misled into granting the same.”

The court postponed the case to May 14 to address the motion formally submitted for consideration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the PDP National Caucus temporarily extended Ambassador Umar Damagum’s term as the party’s acting national chairman.

However, this extension remains contingent on the outcome of the imminent National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps to investigate procurement process of Lagos-Calabar Highway contract

Reps to investigate procurement process of Lagos-Calabar Highway contract

Reps to probe procurement process of Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

Reps to probe procurement process of Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

Sanwo-Olu marks 1st year of 2nd term, gives 698 civil servants homes via ballot

Sanwo-Olu marks 1st year of 2nd term, gives 698 civil servants homes via ballot

Yusuf brings joy to retirees by approving ₦5bn payment of pension, gratuity

Yusuf brings joy to retirees by approving ₦5bn payment of pension, gratuity

Daniel Ojukwu: Sowore, Adeyanju lead protest at police HQ over unlawful detention of journalist

Daniel Ojukwu: Sowore, Adeyanju lead protest at police HQ over unlawful detention of journalist

Gov Namadi builds embankments to ensure better flood control in the State

Gov Namadi builds embankments to ensure better flood control in the State

Prodigal satellite found 25 years after going missing in space

Prodigal satellite found 25 years after going missing in space

₦2.7bn fraud: Court grants Sirika, daughter, 2 others ₦100m bail each

₦2.7bn fraud: Court grants Sirika, daughter, 2 others ₦100m bail each

Nigeria Air: Sirika, daughter, appear in court over alleged ₦2.7bn fraud

Nigeria Air: Sirika, daughter, appear in court over alleged ₦2.7bn fraud

Pulse Sports

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest.

Nigerians raise questions about Bobrisky’s lawyers as Cubana Chief Priest dodges trial

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State [TheCable]

Court detains activist for accusing Gov Alia’s aide of embezzling over ₦20m

The flood forced the Kenyan to stay on the tree for days [Kenya Red Cross]

Man spends 5 days trapped on a tree to escape flood disaster

Ogun assembly [Ogun State House of Assembly]

Ogun assembly calls on Govt to take urgent action against rising cult violence