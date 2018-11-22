DELSU student forced to remove her pants at gunpoint

news

What is happening at Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka? Last week, Pulse reported the death of Elozino Ogege, a reported ‘good girl’ who was reported missing for only three days when her body was found with her breasts and tongue had been cut off.

Before then, news of a DELSU student reportedly running mad and sitting on a mast was the viral news. Just yesterday, Pulse reported how a DELSU girl was only marginally saved after a snake crept into her room. We like hearing good news from Nigerian Universities, but it’s not been a good few weeks for DELSU.

This time, while eulogizing the late Elozino Ogege, a Facebook user, Maradeam Osuji has notified the general public of the ongoing trend at DELSU, gunmen forcing young women to drop their surrender their panties or get killed. Osuji urged the public to pray for the girls at DELSU while adding that some girls are even forced to pee in cellophane bags or get killed.

She writes that “And I’m being serious, Please if you have any female in Delsu(Abraka) drop a prayer for her. A girl was forced to pull off her pant at gunpoint in Abraka… It’s no longer stealing of pants, it’s now “Your pant or Your life…”

“PS: Elozino even in death you are still loved and forever will be. You have touched the hearts of so many who owe you a lifetime of gratitude. We are not saying goodbye forever but goodbye for now. I pray you to find peace and rest wherever you are.”

You might remember that a few weeks ago, Pulse reported the video where a dreaded man advised young Nigerian women to take care of their panties very well. His reason was that ritualists were purchasing female panties for a whopping N250K while panties with blood stains cost in excess of N300k.

Equally, a group of armed robbers who used to operate the infamous ‘one chance’ was arrested in Abuja earlier in November 2018. Amongst the items recovered from them were a number of female panties.

May God save us all.