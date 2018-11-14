Pulse.ng logo
'Shayo na bastard' drunk and naked Nigerian man curses himself (video)

'Shayo na bastard' Drunk Nigerian man says alcoholics are unfortunate (Video)

He reportedly drank 7 bottles of Trophy and 10 Captain Jack containers and people couldn't even force him on a bike to go home, as he was gone.

  • Published:
Drunk Nigerian man says alcoholics are unfortunate (Video) play

Drunk Nigerian man says alcoholics are unfortunate (Video)

(Mirror)

A few weeks ago, Pulse reported the sad case of a lady who was trying to drink for show and ended up collapsing after the alcohol messed with her insides. A lot of Nigerians are raging alcoholics who think they are only living their best life.

Some days ago, Pulse reported a lady who passed out trying to use marijuana for help ‘mental health,' and it again stirred conversations about the reason people drink alcohol or consume psychedelic drugs — a frustrating reality.

ALSO READ: Nigerian man gives white oppressor 'come back' beating in South Africa (Video)

On November 13, 2018, a video was posted on Instablog9ja and it has since gone viral.

In the video, a man, presumably in his 40s drank so much, people were trying to force him on a bike, but could not. He was then filmed as he was on the floor almost naked, saying in Yoruba that, “An alcoholic is an unfortunate person.”

The event reportedly unfolded at Ijebu-Ijesa, Osun State. One of the onlookers can be heard saying, “He drank seven trophies, 10 Captain Jack,” as the man was rolling in the sand with nothing but boxers on him.

You can watch the video posted on Instablogja on November 14, 2018, HERE;

 

Incredibly unfortunate things.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

