Dad avoids bathing daughters to protect against child molesters

Dad avoids bathing his daughters to train them in case of child molesters

A man has distanced himself from the responsibility of bathing for his daughters while insisting that no man must see them naked.

Dad avoids bathing his daughters to train them in case of child molesters play

In order to teach his daughters to protect themselves from potential child molesters, a man Brown Kabiti has revealed that he does not engage in the act of bathing them.

Kabiti notes in a post published on Facebook on Friday, December 7, 2018. In his comment, he responds to a misconstrued comment by his wife Morayo Afolabi-Brown, talk-show host who works with the TVC News.

"Well, here is my take. I tell my daughters never to let any man put them on his laps, or touch them in certain places, or hold them in certain ways, or even see their nakedness.

"I personally extended those rules to myself to reinforce the teaching. That is the modus operandi I have chosen in raising my own daughters. My wife merely spoke on TV as if she made those rules. Her mistake."

ALSO READ: Dad gives daughter contraceptive to prevent pregnancy when he sleeps with her

Wife apologises for slip of tongue

Since her misconstrued comments on TVC's "The View" Morayo Afolabi-Brown has received widespread bashing for her remark.

This has motivated a live TV apology from the presenter to her husband. She notes that her previous statement suggesting that her husband is not allowed to bath their kids is an error.

Her apology is captured in a tweet posted on Friday, December 7, 2018.

 

