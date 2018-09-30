Pulse.ng logo
BetBiga.com goes live in Nigeria, assures of bigger odds and bonuses

BetBiga.com Revolutionary sports betting platform, goes live in Nigeria, assures punters of bigger odds and bonuses

The arrival marks a turnaround in the sports betting landscape of one of the world’s biggest sports betting market.

Revolutionary sports betting platform, BetBiga.com goes live in Nigeria, assures punters of bigger odds and bonuses

Betbiga, a new revolutionary sports betting platform has launched in Nigeria.

The arrival marks a turnaround in the sports betting landscape of one of the world’s biggest sports betting market as Betbiga introduces a range of never-before-seen features, odds and bonuses to Nigerian sports betting players.

It is estimated that the emergence of Betbiga.com will empower more Nigerians economically and also create job opportunities  as the betting company plans to quickly scale its operations across the country.

Betbiga offers 100% sign up bonuses, 200% bonus on accumulated combo bets and winning of up to N50, 000, 000 as well as the fastest payout time in the industry - 12 hours.

To help bettors get started, the Betbiga platform offers several tutorials on how to use the betting platform as well as a dedicated FAQ section to guide first time players or bettors. It also offers all payment options including cash, bank transfer, card withdrawals and uses all payment gateways for fund processing as well.

About Betbiga

Betbiga, a betting platform and a registered trademark of Crystal Gaming Ltd incorporated with registration number RC1489343, offers a wide sports events calendar using odds feeds from the most accredited sources in the sports betting industry.

Betbiga’s bonus system evolves continuously to increase players rewards, acknowledge players’ loyalty and sports satisfaction.

To become a BetBiga agent, please contact the agent help desk on live chat or send a mail to agents@betbiga.com.

For more information on Betbiga, please visit www.betbiga.com to register and join the league of winners and millionaires.

You can also follow @BetBiga on Twitter and Instagram and join the conversation using #PlayBiga and #WinBiga.

 

