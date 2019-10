Date: September 29, 2019

Artist: YCee

Song Title: Dakun

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: Krizbeatz

Album: YCeevsZaheer

Video Director: TBA

Label: ANBT

Details/Takeaway: As YCee announced his third project and debut album, YCeevsZaheer, he was scooped to two singles by his former label, Tinny Entertainment.

However, this is the lead single by YCee himself. YCee is also nominated for Lyricist on the Roll at the 2019 Headies which will hold tomorrow, October 19, 2019.

You can listen to the song below;