ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Seyi Vibez was the most streamed artist in Nigeria from Jan - March 2024

Adeayo Adebiyi

Seyi Vibez leads the streaming chart across all platforms in the first quarter of 2024.

Most streamed artists in Nigeria in first quarter of 2024
Most streamed artists in Nigeria in first quarter of 2024

Recommended articles

In the opening first three months of 2024, Seyi Vibez led in accumulated streams across all four major platforms Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack, and YouTube.

According to data collated by TurnTable Charts, Seyi Vibez garnered 156.3 million streams. Seyi Vibez's place on the list is reflective of his mainstream success as his 'NAHAMciaga' EP is also the most streamed project of Q1 2024.

Street hop star Shallipopi is second on the list with 112 streams courtesy of his debut album 'Presido La Pluto' which spurned the hit single 'Cast' which is the third biggest song of Q1 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Odumodublvck is the third most streamed artist with 106.7 million streams courtesy of his guest appearance on Shallipopi's 'Cast' and the continuous success of his mixtape 'Eziokwu'.

Asake ranks at NO. 4 on the list with 105.8 million streams with both his debut and sophomore albums ranked in the top 15 most streamed projects in Q1 2024.

Kizz Daniel rounds off the top 5 with 94.8 million streams thanks to his single hit single 'Twe Twe' remix which is the biggest song of Q1 2024 and his new EP 'TZA' enjoying impressive commercial success.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Seyi Vibez - 156.3m

2. Shallipopi - 112m

3. ODUMODUBLVCK - 106.7m

4. Asake - 105.8m

5. Kizz Daniel - 94.8m

ADVERTISEMENT

6. MohBad - 87.8m

7. Davido - 82.4m

8. Burna Boy - 71.9m

9. Wizkid - 56.7m

10. Zlatan - 51.7m

ADVERTISEMENT

11. Omah Lay - 48.4m

12. Young Jonn - 41.1m

13. Chike - 38.3m

14. Rema - 37.9m

15. Bella Shmurda - 36.4m

ADVERTISEMENT

16. BNXN - 35.3m

17. Zinoleesky - 33.3m

18. Ayra Starr - 28.6m

19. Wande Coal - 26.3m

20. Olamide - 25.7m

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ruger & BNXN describe their joint project as 'synergy at its finest'

Ruger & BNXN describe their joint project as 'synergy at its finest'

Daniel Oriahi's film 'The Weekend' selected for 2024 Tribeca Film Festival

Daniel Oriahi's film 'The Weekend' selected for 2024 Tribeca Film Festival

Seyi Vibez was the most streamed artist in Nigeria from Jan - March 2024

Seyi Vibez was the most streamed artist in Nigeria from Jan - March 2024

I didn’t delete anything - Ruger defends tweet after accusations of promoting rape culture

I didn’t delete anything - Ruger defends tweet after accusations of promoting rape culture

Rihanna wants to be on a collaboration with Tems & Ayra Starr

Rihanna wants to be on a collaboration with Tems & Ayra Starr

Sho The Icon - Kabiyesi (Official video)

Sho The Icon - Kabiyesi (Official video)

False reporting is dangerous - DJ Switch debunk claims she was arrested

False reporting is dangerous - DJ Switch debunk claims she was arrested

Davido shines in landmark Madison Square Garden concert

Davido shines in landmark Madison Square Garden concert

'Festival of Fire' wants you to question barbaric culture, not preserve it

'Festival of Fire' wants you to question barbaric culture, not preserve it

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shallipopi's 'Shakespopi' is a lazy album [Review]

Shallipopi's 'Shakespopi' is a lazy album [Review]

A review of Young Jonn's debut LP 'Jiggy Forever'

Young Jonn's hesitation to step away from the familiar stunts his debut LP

Seyi Vibez surpasses 1 billion Audiomack streams

Seyi Vibez has the most streamed project of Jan - March 2024

Davido's 'Unavailable' reaches 100 million views on YouTube

Davido's 'Unavailable' reaches 100 million views on YouTube