Seyi Vibez was the most streamed artist in Nigeria from Jan - March 2024

In the opening first three months of 2024, Seyi Vibez led in accumulated streams across all four major platforms Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack, and YouTube.

According to data collated by TurnTable Charts, Seyi Vibez garnered 156.3 million streams. Seyi Vibez's place on the list is reflective of his mainstream success as his 'NAHAMciaga' EP is also the most streamed project of Q1 2024.

Street hop star Shallipopi is second on the list with 112 streams courtesy of his debut album 'Presido La Pluto' which spurned the hit single 'Cast' which is the third biggest song of Q1 2024.

Odumodublvck is the third most streamed artist with 106.7 million streams courtesy of his guest appearance on Shallipopi's 'Cast' and the continuous success of his mixtape 'Eziokwu'.

Asake ranks at NO. 4 on the list with 105.8 million streams with both his debut and sophomore albums ranked in the top 15 most streamed projects in Q1 2024.

Kizz Daniel rounds off the top 5 with 94.8 million streams thanks to his single hit single 'Twe Twe' remix which is the biggest song of Q1 2024 and his new EP 'TZA' enjoying impressive commercial success.

Top 20 most streamed artists in Nigerian of Q1 2024

1. Seyi Vibez - 156.3m

2. Shallipopi - 112m

3. ODUMODUBLVCK - 106.7m

4. Asake - 105.8m

5. Kizz Daniel - 94.8m

6. MohBad - 87.8m

7. Davido - 82.4m

8. Burna Boy - 71.9m

9. Wizkid - 56.7m

10. Zlatan - 51.7m

11. Omah Lay - 48.4m

12. Young Jonn - 41.1m

13. Chike - 38.3m

14. Rema - 37.9m

15. Bella Shmurda - 36.4m

16. BNXN - 35.3m

17. Zinoleesky - 33.3m

18. Ayra Starr - 28.6m

19. Wande Coal - 26.3m