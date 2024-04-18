ADVERTISEMENT
Rihanna wants to be on a collaboration with Tems & Ayra Starr

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rihanna has expressed her readiness to collaborate with the Nigerian female stars.

Nigerian Grammy-nominated singer Ayra Starr was one of the guests who graced the recent Fenty event in the United States where she met Rihanna the owner of the multi-billion dollar beauty brand.

As the duo exchanged pleasantries, Rihanna was captured asking Ayra Starr if she had a song with Tems yet to which she replied "Not yet but soon".

Rihanna didn't hesitate to share her desire to collaborate with Ayra Starr and Tems. "You got an extra verse for me? Call me,” Rihanna offered to Ayra Starr.

The news of the possibility of an Ayra Starr, Tems, and Rihanna collaboration has generated excitement on social media, especially since Rihanna hasn't put music in a long time.

Rihanna's last release was the 2022 track 'Lift Me Up' off the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack which was co-written by Tems.

Both Tems and Ayra Starr have announced that they will be releasing new albums in 2024. At her recent Coachella performance, Tems announced that her album was ready before performing an unreleased track off the album that samples Seyi Sodimu's classic single 'Love Me Jeje'.

Fans will be eager to see if there will be a Tems and Ayra Starr collaboration in their forthcoming albums and possibly, a surprise Rihanna feature as well.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

