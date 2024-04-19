Davido partners with United Masters to launch new record label
Davido partners with United Masters to launch his new Nine+ record label.
On April 18, 2024, the news of the partnership was shared by United Masters via their official Instagram page in what they termed a "groundbreaking collaboration with Davido".
In the press release, United Masters called the partnership transformative for the African music industry that will see one of the continent's most influential figures propel the careers of emerging artists to unprecedented heights.
In his remarks, Davido shared that he was happy to be collaborating with United Masters in what is an exciting chapter for emerging and established artists globally.
Davido becomes the latest Nigerian artist United Master will partner with after the company entered a partnership with Sarz Academy in 2023.
Davido's new record label Nine+ follows the recent rebranding of DMW 2.0 to which he signed Morravey and Logos Olori who both appeared on his Grammy-nominated fourth album 'Timeless'.
Davido recently recorded a landmark feat after he became only the third Nigerian artist to headline the famous Madison Square Garden in a sold-out concert. Davido has recorded success both as a superstar and a label boss, and he will be aiming to propel new artists into the limelight with the launch of Nine+.
