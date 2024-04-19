Davido partners with United Masters to launch new record label

On April 18, 2024, the news of the partnership was shared by United Masters via their official Instagram page in what they termed a "groundbreaking collaboration with Davido".

In the press release, United Masters called the partnership transformative for the African music industry that will see one of the continent's most influential figures propel the careers of emerging artists to unprecedented heights.

In his remarks, Davido shared that he was happy to be collaborating with United Masters in what is an exciting chapter for emerging and established artists globally.

Davido becomes the latest Nigerian artist United Master will partner with after the company entered a partnership with Sarz Academy in 2023.