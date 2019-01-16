The gay rights activist posted on Instagram on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, as the conversation about the 9-track project continues.

"This song is worth you 4mins today," Alimi notes on IG.

On ‘Hyprocrite’, Falz made a case for homosexuals who are at odds with the Nigerian law. The act of homosexuality carries a jail term of 14 years for anyone convicted.

Last year, some persons suspected of being gay were subjected to mob justice in eastern states in Nigeria including Imo. And in the west, the police were reported to have performed some raids at locations where gay people are believed to be hiding in Lagos.

“Who are we to crucify the homosexuals?,” reads a line from the hypocrite song by Falz.

Bisi Alimi is never tired of discussing about the rights of gay people. Perhaps this is why the rapper’s song has taken his attention.

On “Moral Instruction”, Falz also revealed his strong position about transactional sex which has put him on the lips of many since releasing the album.