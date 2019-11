On November 18, 2019, Tekno announced his debut album.

The announcement which came via his Twitter account reads, "Can’t wait to drop this album #oldromance." Wizkid then quoted the tweet with, "Starboy x Tek! Otw." For a long time, Tekno has been criticized for his lack of an album.

It's been a good year for Tekno. He has featured on Beyonce's album, The Lion King: The Gift and has released three singles, 'Agege,' 'Better (Hope For Africa)' and 'Skeletun.'