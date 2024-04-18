Davido shines in landmark Madison Square Garden concert

Davido had been building anticipation on his social media ahead of his maiden concert at the 19,000-capacity Madison Square Garden. Davido also made a stop at Sway's Universe radio to promote the show which is set to be another milestone in his illustrious career.

At the sold-out concert, Davido dazzled fans with a collection of his hit singles including from his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Footages shared online by fans who attended the concert captured memorable moments including Davido's energetic performance of his verse of Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix.

While Davido was the star of his concert, he also brought out Nigerian Street hop star Zlatan for a surprise performance.

Footages shared online also captured a moment where Davido was reported to have donated the $50,000 to clear the student loan of one the his fans.

ADVERTISEMENT