Shaydee's talent will never be in doubt. The man has the vocal texture of a canary, as well as the flow scheme and efficiency of real talent.

He also has the skill to cut through through beats like a hot knife through butter.

In 2016, he released Rhythm and Life, his debut under EME. The album was positively received by most people who actually listened. A year prior to that, he got nominated for Best Vocal Performance at the Headies for 'High.' But the single that really made people sit up and take notice was 'Won Gbo Mi' which featured Wizkid.

On December 18, 2019, he released his second project titled, Shaydee Bizness Vol. 1. At first, that title might point to a 'concept' of some kind, but it's not. It's about the things that feel personal and important to Shaydee. Those things are; making music and flexing his vocal muscles about love, sex, affection and admiration. He also offers a timely reminder of his talent.

This project is really good. Shaydee Bizness is a playlist of interesting, resonant topics on some amazing bits of production. For the delivery on each song, Shaydee is becomes a creative chameleon as he switches and experiments with his he flows and vocals. For each song, you realize Shaydee is singing. However, nothing is repeated twice.

The adlibs, the expletives, the vocal fillers, ambient and hums are purposeful and perfect - this man can make music. However, the 8-track project also continues Shaydee's enigma and raises questions on why he's not cracked it on a superstar level - he has superstar talent.

'Badman,' the first track is produced by Masterkraft. Its beat is a blend of Caribbean piano chords and an afro-pop percussion. On it, Shaydee declares his readiness for a woman. As a 'badman,' he is not fazed by what might be a 'daunting' task. Well done, Shaydee. Please, don't get lost in the 'sauce.' Bon Voyage. At times, Shaydee was sounding like Wande Coal on this song though.

One cannot escape the feeling that Wande Coal might have perfected it. Without Mr. Coal, the song is still flames though. 'Feel That' is latin-pop with it's guitar chords and underlying bass. Lyrically, it is incoherent. However, it does just about enough to make you realize that it's premised upon herb-inspired sex.

Even if we hadn't understood its lyrical premise, Shaydee and Mugeez generate an insane amount of pulsating, perfectly-timed adlibs and vocal rhythms that define the song. This is flames. 'Mon Bebe' is French for 'My Baby,' and it features Blanche Bailly.

It is latin-pop-tinged R&B that appraises a woman. Lord, Shaydee sang his ass off and found some amazing pockets on this beat for his vocal experimentation. In its element, this feels suited to a salsa session as dance partner to a beautiful woman.

'Romantic Call' is so good - Shaydee this is amazing, brother. It opens a cascade of anticipation, awe and sonic appreciation aroused by a cascade of layered guitar arrangements. When the dancehall drums drop, you get transported into another realm of enjoyment. Shaydee then embodies Hemingway as he aims to win a woman over for a tryst.

Well, no woman will hear this type of music and not off it, Shaydee. 'Same Feel' is the atypical R&B song and it features Ice Prince. It represents the greatest sonic deviation from what we've been treated to so far. However, it's still a lyrical detail of all things love, sex, troubles in love, lack of trust and intense protective instincts for the subject of one's love.

It's amazing how this sudden switch to typical R&B doesn't seem off. Shaydee, take a bow. For this writer, 'She Bad,' is the weakest song on this EP. However, he recognizes the song's potential to be the favourite for some people.

The beat, which is influenced by synth-pop, dancehall and afrobeats is heavily built on guitar chords, piano chords and bass. Shaydee goes on it by deflecting the conversation from himself to his feelings on what a faceless woman craves.

Shaydee, ma pami nau! As cliche as this sound feels, 'Dotwine' is still a remarkable song on which Shaydee crafts a hook that's defined by a beautifully looped "whine for me girl" and ambient, layered vocal experimentation.

On pon pon drums and Caribbean strings, Shaydeen crafts the final track. It's titled, 'Make Sense,' and it's an appraisal of a woman's beauty, body and sensuality. Wizkid absolutely aced that verse. Bruh! The song is as fresh now as it was when it dropped two years ago.

Final Thoughts

Shaydee releases 8-track EP, 'Shaydee Bizness Vol. 1.' (Spotify)

This is a mad commendable project on which Shaydee sounds fresh, inspired and creatively energized. There's also an air of positive A&R work on it - this isn't one man's work.

Despite his 'hiatus,' Shaydee hasn't missed a step. All the while, he leaves the sonic comfort of African dance music for a fusion of other sounds or even a complete sojourn outside Africa. At different times, he visits the Caribbean, American R&B and Latin America for influences. Of course, that's not new, but it shows detail.

To succeed in the current dispensation of Nigerian music, you need to do remarkable things. For someone like Shaydee, to get even remotely recognized, he had to do something impressive and he did just that. This project is a conveyor of enjoyment and joy. It is an inspiration for love and a producer of multiple materials for sex playlists.

The words go out of Shaydee for purpose. His voice effortlessly spreads on beats for optimum utilization. Vocally, he holds nothing back and doesn't shy away for experimentation that test the limits of the beats he chose and add to the enjoyment for his listener. His writing is not exceptional, but it's sufficient and purposeful.

Shaydee used a cheat code to contribute his quota to the sonic evolution that Nigerian music is currently undergoing. He also evolves with the time and delivers something beautiful. That cheat code is Shaydee and his artistry. This project competes with some of the best Nigerian pop music has since in 2019.

But sadly, as much as this writer hopes for a miracle, this EP is likely to sail under the attention radar of Nigerian music. As fans, we have a short attention span, fickle loyalty and awful cynicism. For a lot of people who will discover that Shaydee released a project, they will ignore it because the artist is not 'popping.'

Well, it's their loss. This is an amazing body of work. Wizkid needed something like this on Soundman Vol. 1. What Shaydee needs now is consistency. There's no reason why he shouldn't release another EP by second or third quarter 2020. One way into this mainstream consciousness for him is to appeal to his female fan base and brand himself for that demographic.

P.S: Someone should get Shaydee, Fireboy and Wande Coal on a song for the culture.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Tracklist: 1.8/2

Content, Songwriting and Themes: 1.2/2

Production: 1.8/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.5/2

Execution: 1.4/2

Total:

7.7 - Victory