Teni is out with the visuals to her latest single, 'Uyo Meyo.'

December 2018 is one that talented singer Teni will not forget in a hurry. It was one that saw her headline a number of major concerts and spread her name across the country.

In capping off a successful year, Teni released the single, 'Uyo Meyo', song delivered in local Ondo language where she is all thankful for everything that has come her way.

As promised, she has now released the accompanying visuals to the song, which captures her journey from a younger age, her love for singing, performance snippets and fan love.

The video was put together by her label, Dr Dolor Entertainment.