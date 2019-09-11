Artist: Phyno
Song Title: Ke Ife O
Genre: Hip-Hp, Rap
Album: Deal With It
Date of release: September 11, 2019
Label: Penthauze
Producer: Kel P
Video Director: Patrick Ellis
Details/Takeaway: Less than one hour ago, Nigerian rapper released the video to the sample heavy, 'Ke Ife O.'
The song tells a story of dysfunctional relationship with an emotionally unavailable woman. For the video, Phyno travels on a lonely road to a desert-esque location.
The video is both colorful and creative.
You can watch the video below;