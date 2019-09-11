Artist: Phyno

Song Title: Ke Ife O

Genre: Hip-Hp, Rap

Album: Deal With It

Date of release: September 11, 2019

Label: Penthauze

Producer: Kel P

Video Director: Patrick Ellis

Details/Takeaway: Less than one hour ago, Nigerian rapper released the video to the sample heavy, 'Ke Ife O.'

The song tells a story of dysfunctional relationship with an emotionally unavailable woman. For the video, Phyno travels on a lonely road to a desert-esque location.

The video is both colorful and creative.

You can watch the video below;