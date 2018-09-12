Pulse.ng logo
Watch Flavours performance at sold out concert in Suriname

Flavour Just like Davido, singer sells out concert in Suriname [Video]

That Nigerian music has gone global is fast becoming old news, but in case you are in need of further evidence, Flavour's performance in Suriname will blow your mind.

  Published: , Refreshed:

First it was Davido, now it is the turn of Flavour to take Suriname by storm with a sold out concert and exhilirating performance.

Flavour recently made his way down to Suriname in South America on the weekend of September 4th, the same venue where Davido performed before a crowd of 10,000 fans earlier in May.

The singer got more than he could have possibly bargained for with the massive reception he received from the fans right from when he arrived at the airport.

play Flavour performing in Suriname (Youtube/Flavour)

 

At the concert proper, the place was sold out as the fans gathered enmasse and their reactions to his presence was all unbridled hysteria as they screamed out loud when he took to the stage.

Flavour performed a number of his notable songs including 'Adanma', 'Chinny Baby', 'Ada Ada', 'Nwa Baby', 'Time to Party', 'Most High' and more with the crowd singing along to every line from his song.

He constantly interacted with the audience throughout his performance, and when he promised to take some of them back to Africa, it led to a loud roar from the ladies in the crowd.

His live band set which was led by producer, Masterkraft thrilled the audience all night and again goes a long way in confirming that Nigerian music has hit another level this year.

