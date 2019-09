Artist: DMW featuring Davido, Mayorkun and Dremo

Song Title: On God

Genre: Afrobeats, Shepeteri

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 9, 2019

Label: DMW

Producer: Rexxie

Video Director: Twitch

Details/Takeaway: One of Nigeria's premier crews is back with another single. The last one was 'Aje,' which dropped in the early parts of 2018. The video was shot on an astro turf and the it features appearances from Peruzzi, Barry Jhay and Ehis.

