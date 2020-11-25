Details/Takeaway: The song plays on the idea of Hip-Hop's more resonant, fun side. It plays on Naughty By Nature's classic song.
Nigerian star, Simi also plays on those words off her album, Simisola. The song features Deshinor who recently released an EP. This is Laycon's first major act since winning BBNaija Lockdown.
The song dropped of Laycon's last record, 'Who Is Laycon' alongside the title track
Date: November 25, 2020
Song Title: HipHop
Artist: Laycon featuring Deshinor
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: Echo The Guru
Album: Who Is Laycon
Video Director: TG Omori
Label: Fierce Nation
You can play the song below;