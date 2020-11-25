Details/Takeaway: The song plays on the idea of Hip-Hop's more resonant, fun side. It plays on Naughty By Nature's classic song.

Nigerian star, Simi also plays on those words off her album, Simisola. The song features Deshinor who recently released an EP. This is Laycon's first major act since winning BBNaija Lockdown.

The song dropped of Laycon's last record, 'Who Is Laycon' alongside the title track

Date: November 25, 2020

Song Title: HipHop

Artist: Laycon featuring Deshinor

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: Echo The Guru

Album: Who Is Laycon

Video Director: TG Omori

Label: Fierce Nation

You can play the song below;