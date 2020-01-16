On January 156, 2019, Patrick Anyaene, a record producer and CEO of Golden Boy Entertainment took to his Twitter account @KingPatrickGB to voice his frustrations at Peruzzi, DMW, Davido and more importantly, his former artist, Peruzzi.

With #SurvivingPeruzzi, and in the 17-tweet thread, Patrick narrated how he met Peruzzi, and how he allegedly paid his bills, signed him, got him an accommodation only for the artist to allegedly sly him and breach terms of his contract with Golden Boy Entertainment.

After that, Pulse then spoke with the entrepreneur, Peruzzi's management and reached out to DMW on the matter. But since the thread went live, it has amassed thousands of reactions across Twitter NG. Pulse aggregates these reactions and divides them into the following; Peruzzi, anti-label chatter, comic posts and Davido-related tweets.

Here are the reactions;

