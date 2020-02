Date: February 21, 2020

Song Title: Marry

Artist: Teni

Genre: Hi-Life

Producer: Jaysynths

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Dr Dolor Entertainment

Details/Takeaway: On the topic of the the African pressure to marry, Teni delivers this number that goes back to her 2018 drawing board. The song is cut from the same sonic pattern as, 'Wait' and it's a better version of 'Power Rangers.'

You can listen below;