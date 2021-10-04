Tchap0 releases new multi-cultural single called “International” ahead of debut album

This talent, one of the easiest things for TCH (as he is alternatively called) has once again birthed a new Tchap0 classic called International.

International is the first single off Tchap0's forthcoming debut album and 5th studio project, AFROLIFE Vol. 1.

The song opens up with the drums and the guitar; the singer comes in with his mesmerizing lyrics, expressing his desire to be his lover's special one and promising them unrivalled love.

Tchap0's zeal to find love despite his imperfections and vulnerabilities is aspirational to anyone who is stuck in a love rut. As the song advances, Tchap0 is struck by his lover's beauty, reassuring her of an international standard of luxury living. He tells her that what they had was too beautiful and it would never go sour.

Tchap0's self-created genre, Afrolife, takes a native twist on this single. It is proof of the depth of his talent and his commitment to leaving an authentic legacy in the Nigerian Music Industry.

Tchap0 employed the Igbo language to write and compose the most part of International, over a multi cultural instrumental set produced by the talented Ucee. The track is embellished with additional guitar melody by CJ Obassy, and a sexy saxophone rendition by Charles Eze jr. Tchap0 is currently rounding up the AFROLIFE Vol. 1 album with the help of iconic producers like UCEE, Fric p and Jesse the beatmaker.

Known for his seamless chemistry with past featured contemporaries, the BME singer plans to surprise his fans with soon-to-be announced collaborations. This new album will solidify Tchap0's entry into the realm of the greats and guarantee that the Afrolife crooner remains a competitive force in the entertainment ecosystem.

International is now available for streaming and download on all digital music platforms. To keep up with Tchap0’s music and lifestyle, follow him using his social media profiles below.

Download “International” by Tchap0 here:

