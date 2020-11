Details/Takeaway: The song is based off a resolve that love is not a given, not matter how much you try. This is Lyta's second single since he signed to Naira Marley's Marlian Music.

Date: November 20, 2020

Song Title: Everybody

Artist: Lyta

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: TBA

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Marlian Music

You can listen to the song below;